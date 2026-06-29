Municipality to fight court order to repair villagers’ access road

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Mbhashe Municipality mayor Samkelo Janda whose municipality has lodged an appeal against having to restore the dilapidated Gxakagxaka access road within 180 days. Picture:

Residents of Gxakagxaka, who won a landmark court order compelling the Mbhashe Municipality to repair their long-neglected access road, now face a fresh legal battle after the municipality lodged an appeal against the ruling.

The municipality confirmed to the Dispatch this week that it is appealing the Mthatha high court judgment, which ordered it to restore the dilapidated Gxakagxaka access road within 180 days.

The villagers approached the court after years of unsuccessful attempts to have the road repaired, arguing that repeated complaints to ward councillors had yielded no results.

In his judgment delivered in May, acting judge Masonwabe Mhambi found in favour of the residents and ordered the municipality to repair and restore the Gxakagxaka access road from its junction with the Fort Malan main road in Willowvale.

The court ordered the municipality to begin complying with the order within 30 days of May 26 and complete all repairs within 180 days.

Mhambi further ordered that, should the municipality fail to meet any of the deadlines, it must report back to the court detailing the steps taken to comply and explaining any further time required.

The villagers were also granted leave to return to court should the municipality fail to comply with any aspect of the order.

The municipality was ordered to pay the costs of the application.

However, Mbhashe Municipality has since applied for leave to appeal the ruling.

Municipal spokesperson Babalwa Magqwanti confirmed the appeal.

“The municipality has filed a notice to appeal against the judgment and therefore cannot comment at this stage as the matter is sub judice,” she said.

The villagers have opposed the application for leave to appeal.

Ntsika Maqokolo, of TA Nkele and Sons Inc, said the residents believed the municipality had little chance of overturning the judgment.

“Our opposition is premised on the fact that there are no prospects of appeal.

“A full bench will not arrive at a different conclusion to the court of first instance.

“The municipality has raised a number of issues which they allege the court erred in when it found them liable to repair and construct an access road that is in a good condition for the applicants.

“None of their grounds for appeal will be successful,” Maqokolo said.

In his judgment, Mhambi noted that while the municipality disputed the extent of the road’s deterioration, it accepted that complaints about its condition had been received through the ward councillor.

The municipality also acknowledged that maintenance had been carried out in 2024.

However, the applicants argued that flooding shortly afterwards left the road in a severely deteriorated condition.

“I am satisfied that the applicants have made a case to say the road is dilapidated as they allege.

“I find the provision of the access road that the applicants seek falls within the basic services the municipality is legally and constitutionally bound to provide,” Mhambi said.

He said photographs submitted by the residents demonstrated the poor condition of the road.

“It goes without saying that the municipality has breached its constitutional obligation to provide the applicants with a better, well-surfaced and maintained access road,” the judge said.

Mhambi also rejected the municipality’s argument that ordering it to repair the road would infringe the separation of powers, adding that residents had a “fundamental duty to hold the municipality accountable for service delivery”.

He further dismissed the municipality’s argument that the application should not have been based on constitutional rights, finding that the residents had also relied on provisions of the Municipal Systems Act to support their case.

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