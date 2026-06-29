Poet helps rural youth rewrite their future through literature

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Award-winning author and poet Ntombozuko Matshamba is using literature and the arts to help young people in rural communities discover their potential while tackling some of society’s toughest challenges. Picture:

Award-winning author and poet Ntombozuko Matshamba is using literature and the arts to help young people in rural communities discover their potential while tackling some of society’s toughest challenges.

Inspired by her own upbringing, Matshamba said she was determined to create opportunities for children growing up in circumstances similar to those she experienced.

“Growing up in rural areas where there were no opportunities, and our parents could not do anything to change the situation, I knew I needed to do better for the next generation,” she said.

“Initially, I gathered the youngsters and, while they were together, I looked at what they were interested in.

“Some loved dancing while others preferred music, so I started from there.”

Through the Inkanyezi Matshamba Foundation, established in 2023, she launched the Literature in Action programme, which uses poetry, storytelling and the arts to build confidence, improve literacy and address social issues among children and young people in Frankfort.

Working with pupils from grades 1 to12, the programme encourages creativity while helping participants develop reading, writing and public-speaking skills.

“There are already talented children here, but unfortunately, their talents are not nurtured as they should be,” Matshamba said.

“I also noticed that many of the children struggled to read and write, and for me that became the biggest concern.”

Working alongside the department of sport, recreation, arts & culture and the SA Police Service, the foundation hosts youth development workshops and awareness campaigns covering issues such as peer pressure, rejection, gender-based violence, crime, substance abuse and teenage pregnancy.

Many of these conversations are built around chapters from Matshamba’s own books, allowing young people to discuss real-life challenges in a safe environment.

She has also donated sanitary pads to schools to support girls affected by period poverty and recently introduced the Inkciyo Programme, which mentors boys and girls and encourages them to make informed decisions about their futures.

Siyakholwa Madikane, who nominated Matshamba for the Daily Dispatch Local Heroes campaign, said her work had transformed lives across the community.

“She doesn’t only write books, but takes their messages into schools and communities, where she encourages conversations around issues affecting young people, including gender-based violence, drug abuse, crime and teenage pregnancy.

“Through her foundation, she has also supported vulnerable children and families, donated sanitary pads to schools and worked with different stakeholders to strengthen community safety.

“She leads with compassion and is always willing to use her time, knowledge and resources to uplift others.

“I nominated her because her work has had a lasting impact on many people, especially children and young people, and she truly represents what it means to be a Daily Dispatch Local Hero.”

Among those she has helped is 19-year-old Zanovuyo High School grade 12 pupil Sisipho Lala, who joined the programme in 2023.

She initially became involved as a traditional dancer after her mother encouraged her to bring together children from their neighbourhood.

“My mother asked me to gather children in my neighbourhood, and when we came together, we shared our stories and interests in performing arts,” Lala said.

“We then divided into different groups according to what each person enjoyed doing, and as time went on there were more activities added.”

Lala said the programme gave her the confidence to speak in public and inspired her to establish her own modelling group, where she organises beauty pageants.

“I am grateful for the doors it opened for me and I really hope it can open doors for others too, because staying in rural areas can make you believe you are not capable of achieving your goals.”

For Matshamba, those success stories make every effort worthwhile.

“For me, it’s about making sure children know that where they come from does not determine where they can go.”

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