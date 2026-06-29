Ramaphosa urges monarchs to help defuse anti-foreigner tensions

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Hundreds took to the streets of KuGompo City to march about illegal foreigners in the city. Picture:

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appealed to SA’s monarchs to use their authority to help curb anti-foreigner sentiment, urging them to promote peaceful dialogue while the government strengthens its response to illegal immigration.

Speaking at a meeting with kings and queens in Pretoria on Saturday, Ramaphosa acknowledged growing public frustration over illegal immigration but insisted it was not the cause of SA’s social and economic problems.

“The challenges our country faces require faster and more inclusive economic growth, job creation and development,” he told the gathering.

Ramaphosa said unemployment, poverty, crime and pressure on public services had fuelled public concern, but warned that mobilisation against foreign nationals risked unrest, intimidation and damage to SA’s international standing.

Reiterating the message from his June 7 national address, he said everyone in SA must be in the country legally, but enforcing the law remained the state’s responsibility.

“There is no place for racism, sexism, tribalism, xenophobia, Afrophobia or any other form of intolerance,” he said.

The president said traditional leaders had an important role to play in calming tensions.

“As leaders who command deep trust and moral authority, you are well placed to speak out against intolerance and instability,” he said.

He urged the monarchs to discourage violence and remind communities of the values of ubuntu.

“Remind our people that we are defined by our humanity,” Ramaphosa said.

Among the Eastern Cape royals who attended were AmaMpondo AseNyandeni King Ndamase Ndamase and Queen Tina MaDosini Ndamase; AbaThembu BaseRhoda King Siyambonga Matanzima and Queen Nolitha Matanzima; AmaXhosa King Ahlangene Sigcawu and Queen Nonzuzu Sigcawu; and AmaMpondo AseQawukeni Acting King Dumisani Sigcau.

King Ndamase told the Dispatch the monarchs had agreed to help defuse tensions and reject vigilantism.

“We also stress that all foreigners who are here illegally must be deported, but that responsibility rests with the government …

“We urge our people not to resort to violence or take the law into their own hands.”

King Ndamase said traditional leaders also wanted more regular engagement with the presidency.

“We agreed with the president to hold at least two meetings a year.”

Queen Ndamase said the current tensions were the result of the government’s failure to enforce immigration laws.

“We would not be here if the government had not failed to implement its immigration laws,” she said.

“The government has no-one else to blame … We would not have millions of undocumented immigrants if we had tighter laws and stronger border monitoring.

“Now we face the consequences.”

She said SA’s borders had become increasingly porous.

Queen Ndamase warned Ramaphosa and his cabinet against becoming disconnected from public sentiment.

Despite her criticisms, she urged communities not to resort to violence.

“Violence gets us nowhere.

“We hope the June 30 protest action will be peaceful and incident-free,” she said.

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