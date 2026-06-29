UDM calls for immigration moratorium as June 30 looms

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United Democratic Movement members singing during the party’s sixth national congress that was held at Jan Smuts stadium in KuGompo City. Picture:

The UDM has called on the government to strengthen dialogue with the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) and consider a temporary moratorium onc to restore integrity to SA’s immigration system.

Addressing more than 2,000 delegates after being re-elected unopposed as UDM president at the party’s sixth national elective conference in KuGompo City at the weekend, General Bantu Holomisa said SA’s immigration challenges had developed over decades of weak governance, corruption and porous borders.

Anti-illegal immigration groups plan nationwide protests on June 30, calling for stricter enforcement against undocumented foreign nationals.

Holomisa, who also serves as deputy defence minister, said SA should work with neighbouring countries to develop a co-ordinated regional response to migration.

“In the same vein, we may need to strengthen dialogue with the Sadc region to ensure a co-ordinated and co-operative approach to migration management, including joint frameworks and mechanisms to address cross-border movement in a structured and lawful manner.

“The government of South Africa, together with civil society and other stakeholders, should seriously consider a temporary moratorium of between six and 12 months, to clean up an immigration system that has been plagued by challenges for decades.

“During this period, district-level immigration verification committees, chaired by district magistrates and comprising members of the security cluster and relevant government departments, should be established to determine who is in the country, under what status, and whether the documentation they possess is valid.”

Holomisa said some individuals within the system had benefited from years of weak immigration controls.

“It is difficult to escape the conclusion that some people saw immigration management not as a national security responsibility, but as a business opportunity, hence we find ourselves sitting with porous borders.”

He said immigration verification committees should establish timeframes for permit holders and other documented foreign nationals to verify the authenticity of their documents.

“This exercise must be lawful, fair and non-discriminatory.

“It must have no colour, no nationality and no political agenda.

“Those who are lawfully in South Africa should have nothing to fear.

“The objective is simply to restore integrity to the system and ensure that the rule of law prevails.

“When South Africa calls for the implementation of its laws, particularly on matters relating to illegal immigration, that should not automatically be interpreted as xenophobia.

“Every sovereign state has a responsibility to uphold its laws and protect its national interests.”

Holomisa said SA should engage the AU and UN.

“The country may also have to engage the African Union and the United Nations and ask for understanding and patience, as it undertakes the difficult task of restoring order to systems that have been neglected for many years.”

He argued that criticism of SA’s immigration policies often overlooked the country’s governance failures.

“Those who are quick to label South Africans as xenophobic when legitimate concerns are raised should understand that South Africa requires breathing space to address challenges that have accumulated over decades.

“National security must remain a priority.

“At the same time, we call upon all migrants who are legally in South Africa to co-operate with authorities as government undertakes the necessary work of restoring integrity to the system.

“We remain a peaceful nation. We remain committed to human dignity.

“But we must also restore confidence in the rule of law.”

Holomisa said the country continued to face high unemployment, crime, corruption, a stagnant economy, porous borders and weak immigration systems.

“The state’s failure over many years to exercise effective control over its borders did not only create governance challenges, but also created opportunities for those who sought to profit from dysfunction.

“For many years South Africa did not maintain an appropriate balance between social expenditure and investment in national security institutions.

“While enormous resources were directed towards social support programmes, many strategic institutions responsible for securing the country gradually experienced declining capacity.

“The consequences are now visible. Border management challenges have increased.

“Criminal syndicates have exploited weaknesses in the system, drug trafficking networks have become more sophisticated, human trafficking syndicates continue to operate, and counterfeit goods continue to enter the country.

“Communities are increasingly concerned about illegal migration, undocumented persons and the impact these challenges have on public services, employment opportunities and community safety.”

He said the concerns had been ignored for too long.

“The security cluster must therefore become a national priority.

“The lesson for us today is simple: we must fix the system.

“We must strengthen border management, restore integrity at home affairs, eliminate corruption wherever it exists and ensure that immigration policy serves the interests of the country and the rule of law.

“This is not about hostility towards anyone.

“It is about ensuring that South Africa has an immigration system that is lawful, fair, efficient and properly administered.”

The planned June 30 demonstrations have been organised by anti-illegal immigration groups calling for stricter enforcement of immigration laws.

The government said 9,000 Malawians, 3,000 Zimbabweans, 900 Ghanaians and 300 Nigerians had been deported or repatriated in recent weeks and that the process was ongoing.

It insisted that Tuesday would be a normal working day and warned that private individuals had no authority to demand identification documents from members of the public, block access to schools, hospitals, clinics or businesses, or decide who may live in communities.

Police and security agencies have identified Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, parts of the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape as potential protest hotspots.

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