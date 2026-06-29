University rallies behind foreign students, staff amid ‘unfair targeting’

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iYunivesithi Walter Sisulu council chair Prof Tembeka Ngcukaitobi said the university would put the constitution at the centre of its response.

iYunivesithi Walter Sisulu has moved to reassure foreign students and staff after its council condemned the “unfair targeting” of non-South Africans on campus.

In a statement released on Monday, council chair Prof Tembeka Ngcukaitobi said the university “rejects any scapegoating” of foreign nationals and would stand in solidarity with staff and students who felt vulnerable because of their nationality.

Ngcukaitobi said the university would put the constitution at the centre of its response.

“Everyone is entitled to the legal protections that our country provides, without unfair discrimination on the grounds of nationality.

“No-one is entitled to take the law into his/her hands,” he wrote.

He called on the government and law enforcement to ensure the safety and security of all students and staff at the multi-campus university across the Eastern Cape.

The chair linked the university’s stance to its history, describing the institution as “a university born of struggle, inspired by generations of the best sons and daughters from the continent of Africa”.

“We are proud of the past and present contributions of our foreign and local staff to the academic enterprise of Walter Sisulu,” he said.

The university has campuses in Mthatha, Buffalo City, Butterworth, Komani and Dikeni.

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