Warning after 3.2m black mamba spotted in Port St Johns

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In a social media post, the municipality’s public safety manager Avela Mbelu warned that two black mambas had been sighted in Port St Johns. Stock image.

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Authorities in the Port St Johns Local Municipality have warned residents to keep children and pets away from bushes, long grass and other areas where snakes may hide.

This is after a black mamba was spotted near the department of home affairs offices last week.

In a social media post, the municipality’s public safety manager Avela Mbelu warned that two black mambas had been sighted in Port St Johns.

“One black mamba, measuring approximately 3.2 metres in length, has been captured by members of the community,” he said.

“A second black mamba was reportedly sighted near the Outspan offices and home affairs and has not yet been located,” he said.

“Members of the public are urged to remain vigilant and exercise caution when moving around these areas.

“Should you spot the snake, do not attempt to catch or kill it.

“Maintain a safe distance and immediately notify the relevant authorities or a qualified snake handler.”

Mbelu confirmed on Monday the second mamba had not yet been caught.

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