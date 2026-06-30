Activist wins African award for changing lives through sport

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Community activist, Zinzile Mhesele’s passion for empowering young people through sports earned him continental recognition after he was named the winner in the Sports Leadership and Youth Development category at the Africa Youth Leaders Awards held in Accra, Ghana. Picture: Supplied

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Community activist Zinzile Mhesele’s efforts to steer young people away from crime and substance abuse through sport have earned him continental recognition after he won the Sports Leadership and Youth Development category at the Africa Youth Leaders Awards in Accra, Ghana.

The awards honour young Africans whose leadership, innovation and community service are making a tangible difference in their communities.

For the 43-year-old from Keiskammahoek, the accolade recognises years of grassroots work using sport to create opportunities for young people while promoting discipline, education and leadership.

Mhesele was nominated in 2025 by a colleague who recognised his contribution to youth development.

Of the nine South Africans nominated across various categories, he was the only winner.

Speaking after receiving the award, Mhesele said it belonged to everyone who had contributed to building stronger communities.

“This award belongs to every young person who has chosen hope over despair and every volunteer who has dedicated their time to building stronger communities through sport.

“It reminds us that no effort is too small when it comes to changing lives,” he said.

He said the recognition had strengthened his determination to expand his youth development initiatives.

“I want this award to inspire more young people to believe that their dreams are valid.

“Our communities are full of talent, and with the right support, our youth can become leaders who transform society.”

Mhesele runs three community sports teams — two football clubs and a netball club — catering for young people from Keiskammahoek, Dimbaza and Middledrift.

“I use my own personal finances to sustain the clubs because we do not have sponsors.

“There are people who help us where they can,” he said.

He is also raising funds to support young people from disadvantaged backgrounds and recently established a girls’ football club, which is due to begin competing in the Amathole regional league this week.

“I will also be donating some basic essentials to the youth of Keiskammahoek who are in need,” he said.

Mhesele believes community sport is about far more than producing talented athletes.

“The award also shines a spotlight on the important role that sport continues to play in youth development.

“Beyond producing athletes, community-based sporting programmes have increasingly become platforms for promoting education, leadership, social cohesion and healthy lifestyles among young people,” he said.

His recognition places him among a select group of African leaders being acknowledged for using community initiatives to drive positive social change, while highlighting the impact grassroots organisations can have in tackling challenges such as youth unemployment, crime and inequality.

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