ANC names team to prepare for local government elections

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The ANC has moved swiftly to plug the leadership vacuum created by a recent high court ruling against its Eastern Cape interim leadership by appointing a provincial elections team to oversee preparations for November’s local government elections.

The 19-member provincial elections team (PET), announced by ANC first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane, will co-ordinate the party’s election campaign while the organisation appeals against the judgment that dissolved its interim provincial leadership.

The appointment follows a ruling by the Makhanda high court declaring the ANC’s provincial task team (PTT) unconstitutional, unlawful and invalid after disgruntled party members challenged its appointment.

Judge Vuyokazi Noncembu found that the ANC had breached its own constitution by appointing the PTT without properly consulting members or formally dissolving the previous provincial executive committee.

The court further ruled that all decisions taken by the 40-member PTT since its appointment in May were null and void, and barred its members from representing the ANC in any official capacity.

The judgment left the party without a recognised provincial leadership structure only months before the local government elections, prompting concerns that its election preparations could be severely disrupted.

The latest setback follows another successful court challenge earlier in 2026 that prevented the ANC from holding its planned provincial elective conference amid disputes over branch general meetings.

While the party prepares to appeal against the judgment and determine how it will restore an interim leadership structure, the newly appointed PET will focus exclusively on election preparations.

Former provincial elections officer and ANC provincial executive committee member Nanziwe Rulashe-Nesi has been appointed provincial co-ordinator and will chair the structure.

Former PEC member and MPL Sindile Toni has been named her deputy.

In a confidential letter to the ANC’s Eastern Cape regional structures, as well as its youth league, women’s league and veterans’ league, Mokonyane said the team would oversee all election-related activities in the province.

“The appointed election structure will be responsible for ensuring that all election processes are conducted in accordance with the organisation’s constitution, policies, procedures and applicable regulations.

“Their duties will include election planning, voter education, voter registration, councillor candidate nomination process management and liaison with the IEC at a provincial level,” she said.

It would also “receive election results, receive and process regional and local elections team reports and report to the national elections team (NET), as well as any other tasks that may be delegated by the NET in respect of the election programme”.

Zola Theo has been retained as elections manager, while former ANC deputy provincial chair and former finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko will head the rapid response unit.

Buffalo City Metro senior councillor Clara Morolong-Yekiso will oversee identity document campaigns, while former PEC and PTT spokesperson Yanga Zicina has been appointed to voter education.

Dr AB Xuma municipality mayor Siyabulela Zangqa will co-ordinate the team’s organisational programme, while MPL Mawethu Rune has been assigned legal and monitoring responsibilities.

Former PEC member Mncedisi Nontsele will oversee education and training, while former provincial spokesperson Balungile Sapo has been appointed communications co-ordinator.

Other members of the PET include social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta, former MP Cedric Frolick, MPL Loyiso Magqashela, Buffalo City Metro ward councillor Kwanele Majeke, Emalahleni councillor and ANC Women’s League activist Zanele Koni, ANC Youth League representative Ambeswa Goniwe, ANC Veterans’ League representative Zankie Mahlahlana and Cosas representative Malibongwe Mboniswa.

Provincial chaplain the Rev Mpumelelo Qwabaza has also been appointed to serve the elections team.

ANC national executive committee deployees Thembi Simelane, Pinky Kekana, Mmamoloko Kubayi and Bejani Chauke will support several regions, including Nelson Mandela Bay and the Dr WB Rubusana region in Buffalo City, during the election campaign.

Rulashe-Nesi confirmed her appointment over the weekend but declined to comment further, referring all questions to the ANC’s national office.

Mokonyane urged party structures across the province “to take note of these appointments and provide any necessary support and co-operation to enable a successful election campaign”.

Daily Dispatch