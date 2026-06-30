DRC bans gatherings in Kinshasa and three provinces over Ebola outbreak

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The Ebola outbreak, declared on May 15, has ⁠infected 1,274 people and killed 360 across three eastern provinces in the DRC. File photo.

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The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has banned public gatherings in four provinces, including the capital, Kinshasa, as the country battles a deadly Ebola outbreak.

The ban comes ahead of a planned protest in Kinshasa on July 8 against constitutional reform, with opposition figures calling it “politically motivated.”

The order, issued on June 27 by the interior minister, covers Kinshasa, Tshopo, Haut-Uele and Bas-Uele provinces, none of which has recorded cases so far.

It cited proximity to affected provinces as a key transmission risk, and required authorities in the four provinces to monitor anyone presenting symptoms and submit daily surveillance reports.

The outbreak, declared on May 15, has infected 1,274 people and killed 360 across three eastern provinces, Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu, according to government data released on Monday.

Opposition figures are calling on supporters to rally against proposed constitutional changes they say could allow President Felix Tshisekedi to seek a third term.

Prince Epenge, a spokesperson for the opposition Lamuka coalition, denounced the ban as “politically motivated” and told Reuters the July 8 protest would go ahead.

A previous rally on June 12 was broken up by police using tear gas and live ammunition, killing one protester and injuring 38, according to the UN Human Rights Office.

Separately, the mayor of Goma, the largest city in eastern DRC and currently under the control of AFC/M23 rebels, on Monday banned public gatherings and demonstrations, including celebrations linked to sporting events.

The order cited the risk of Ebola transmission and came a day after crowds gathered to celebrate DRC’s qualification for the 2026 Fifa World Cup knockout round.

Reuters