Foreign business owners in KuGompo City urge police to protect them

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Shops in Mdantsane Highway Mall closed in anticipation of June 30 demonstrations. Picture: Randell Roskruge

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Foreign business owners in KuGompo City said they were relying on a heavy police presence to protect them as tensions rose ahead of Tuesday’s planned nationwide protests against illegal immigrants.

Many foreign-owned businesses in the city centre remained open on Monday, though some shopping centres and businesses closed early as a precaution.

Police stepped up security ahead of the demonstrations, searching more than 1,100 vehicles and arresting 44 people during a large-scale operation across the Buffalo City Metro on Sunday.

Shop owners in North End, near Life St Dominic’s Hospital, where businesses and vehicles were set alight during protests in March, said they intended to remain open.

One Ethiopian shopkeeper said businesses had no reason to close.

“The government said it is a normal day, so we will not close.

“They did not tell us to close our shops,” the shopkeeper said.

“Police have also been patrolling.”

The Eastern Cape Development Corporation ordered tenants at the Mdantsane Highway Mall to stop trading and leave the centre by 3pm on Monday as a precaution.

In a notice, the corporation, which owns the mall, instructed storekeepers to “cease trading and evacuate the premises and secure all shopfronts, stock and valuables before leaving”.

Several businesses in Quigney also closed as a precaution.

Buffalo City Metro spokesperson Luzuko Buku said municipal law enforcement and emergency services would support police operations on Tuesday.

“While the South African Police Service is leading all joint operations and communications on this matter, the municipality can confidently state that our law enforcement and emergency services are on high alert and prepared for any eventuality,” Buku said.

“We expect a normal working day tomorrow.

“At this stage, no road closures are planned, and municipal services are projected to operate as usual …

“It is our view that the firm posture and decisive steps that have been taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his national public address do a lot in addressing the concerns of the South Africans concerned about illegal immigration.

“We strongly discourage any form of vigilantism or lawlessness.”

The South African National Taxi Association (Santaco) has distanced itself from the demonstrations.

The association’s Eastern cape co-ordinator, Maliviwe Mpeqeka, said taxi operators would be working as normal.

“It will be business as usual. We will not march, but people who wish to go and march can.”

The March and March movement has reportedly organised dozens of protests countrywide, while other demonstrations have been planned by community organisations, civic groups and residents demanding tougher enforcement of SA’s immigration laws.

Confusion surrounded the planned demonstrations after a senior March and March leader in the Eastern Cape contradicted public statements made by the movement’s national leadership, saying the organisation itself was not organising or leading any protests on Tuesday.

“March and March is not overseeing any march, and it is not marching on June 30,” the leader, who asked not to be identified over concerns for her safety, said.

“People from the organisation are free to join the march on their own, but it is not our march as an organisation.

“We are not doing anything in KuGompo City as March and March.”

Her comments contrast with recent statements by the movement’s national leadership promoting June 30 as the deadline for illegal foreign nationals to leave SA and encouraging nationwide action.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Majola Nkohli declined to disclose operational details on Tuesday’s SAPS deployment, including the number of police officers and members of the defence force who would be deployed.

Buffalo City district commissioner Major-General Christopher Wright said police would respect people’s right to peaceful protest but warned that criminality would not be tolerated.

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