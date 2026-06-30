Hospitality sector on East Coast in a state of flux

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ADVENTURE LEGACY: Lee and Ann Price left Johannesburg in 1981 and bought the farm Buccaneers Retreat.

The marine splendour of the East Coast has attracted recreation and tourism products for decades.

But the tourism and accommodation sector is in a state of flux, with major sales, renovations and closures on the go.

A snapshot shows that one hotel is being sold, two are being renovated and one eco-resort is being rebranded, while two restaurants on the white cement highway into Gonubie have closed.

One of SA’s legendary backpackers’ establishments has rebranded itself to meet the new travel market, according to co-owner Sean Price.

Buccaneers Lodge and Backpackers has not changed its traditional offer of dorms, cottages and a legendary campsite, but has added new facilities to go with its new name, the Buccaneers Beach Hotel.

This comes at a time when the Haga Haga Hotel is being renovated, according to new owners Michael and Keegan Wheeler.

East Coast resident Mark Anderson said his iconic Hogsback Inn was also being redone.

The Gonubie Hotel, also under new ownership, has given notice that it is closing for major renovations.

“As part of this exciting next chapter, the Gonubie Hotel and all its facilities will be closed from June 1,” the new owners said in a statement.

“This marks the beginning of a new era for the hotel, as we work to refresh, elevate and create a space that the community can be even more proud of.”

Around the corner, in Arthur Street off Gonubie Point, news that the Blue Waters Hotel was being sold and rezoned from residential to institutional use as a mental wellness clinic owned by three psychiatrists sparked complaints.

The doctors have envisioned a facility fitted into a new form of tourism, but residents and ratepayers have raised opposition arguments and questions, one being that wellness tourism has no place in the traditional view of tourism and seaside holidays and could affect property values.

The hotel was on the market for R17.4m.

On the downside, two venues on the white highway into Gonubie, O’Donoghue’s Pub and the Springbok Farm Stall, closed their doors this year.

Rob and Joan O’Donoghue said that after sleepless nights they made an “incredibly difficult decision”.

Being the owners of a small business, they faced financial pressures that made it impossible to continue.

They “fought hard to keep the doors open” but reached the point where they could not carry on.

They praised their customers, especially pensioners, for becoming part of their lives with their stories and “sharing your laughter and enjoying a sense of community” that made the business “feel like home”.

The Springbok Farm Stall, owned by Howard Smyth, announced its last special “Going out with a weekend bang”, with a note: “There is a time to come and a time to go. With a heavy heart we will be closing our doors on February 28 until further notice.”

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