‘I will die happy’: mom, 91, proud of son giving back to community

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Margaret Hoboyi,91, receives a blanket from her son Mxolisi Hoboyi (wearing a cap) and Cogta deputy minister Prince Zolile Burns-Ncamashe. Picture: Lulamile Feni

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Retired teacher Margaret Hoboyi, 91, says she will “die a happy woman” after watching her youngest son dedicate more than a decade to restoring warmth, dignity and hope to elderly residents in the village that raised him.

Over the weekend, she watched her philanthropist and mining entrepreneur son, Mxolisi Hoboyi, a 2023 Daily Dispatch Local Hero, donate more than 200 blankets, beanies and jackets to elderly residents of Mbutho village, near Tsolo, during the 11th annual Mxolisi Hoboyi Foundation Winter Drive at Leppan Primary School, where she taught for decades before retiring.

She was among more than 220 elderly residents who received winter clothing.

“When death comes for me, I will die a happy woman,” she said.

“I never had a new blanket when I was a girl. I slept cold.

“The first time I felt a brand-new blanket was in college when I was training to be a teacher.

“My son is giving more than 200 of us new blankets every year.

“He is ploughing back to the people of Mbutho, the village that made him the man he is today.

“If the Lord calls me today, I will go with a full heart.”

Born and raised in Mbutho, Mxolisi said the village shaped the man he became, inspiring him to establish the Mxolisi Hoboyi Foundation in 2016.

“What started as a small project has evolved to where it is today.

“What began with a handful of blankets in 2015, has grown into an annual winter gathering for the elderly,” he said.

This year’s campaign, held under the theme, Warmth, Dignity, Love, also included free health screenings by Dr Nobuhle Mbulawa and a team of nurses, who checked people’s blood pressure, diabetes and arthritis, while more than 200 residents took part in a 10km Walk for Health.

“We don’t only want to cover our elders when it’s cold. We want them strong enough to enjoy many more winters,” Hoboyi said.

For recipients, the impact has been lasting.

“This is my 11th blanket. Mxolisi started with a few of us in 2015.

“I have not shivered alone for 11 years. He is a son of Mbutho who remembers his mothers and fathers.

“Last night I slept warm. Today the doctor checked my sugar and blood pressure for free. That is not charity. That is family,” said an 84-year-old.

Margaret said her son’s greatest achievement was remembering where he came from.

“My son could have forgotten this place. Many do when they leave. But he comes back.

“He sees the old people and says, ‘This could be my mother’.

“That is why he started the bursary fund. That is why he brings doctors. That is why he walks with us.

“Mbutho raised him. He has not forgotten.

“Umntu ngumntu ngabantu — a person is a person because of other people.

“The blanket is a reminder that the elderly are seen, valued and cared for.”

Cooperative governance & traditional affairs deputy minister Prince Zolile Burns-Ncamashe praised the foundation’s work, saying: “This affirms and restores the dignity of our elderly people.”

Hoboyi urged successful Eastern Cape professionals to invest in the communities that shaped them.

“It is time we call them back home to give back to the community that raised us.

“There is no better place than home.

“It is about respect, care, and responsibility to the communities that raised me.

“A blanket may seem small, but to someone facing winter without warmth, it means comfort, dignity, and hope.

“Let’s remind our elders that they are loved and valued.”

Nominations for this year’s Local Heroes Awards can be emailed to localheroes@dispatch.co.za.

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