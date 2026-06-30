KSD mayor, municipal manager in court for alleged fraud

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King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality mayor Nyaniso Nelani, along with his co-accused, Cwenga Songelwa, Sibongile Moyi, municipal manager Ngamela Pakade and Fudumele Jiholo during their brief appearance in the Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday.

King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality mayor Nyaniso Nelani and municipal manager Ngamela Pakade appeared briefly in the Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday on fraud charges.

They were joined in the dock by the municipality’s former chief financial officer, Fudumele Jiholo, Nelani’s personal assistant, Sibongile Moyi, and Cwenga Songelwa, a former personal assistant to then agriculture, rural development and agrarian reform deputy minister Zoleka Capa.

It is alleged the accused acted in common purpose to defraud the KSD municipality when Nelani and Moyi attended an ANC election manifesto launch in Durban in early 2024.

The case was postponed to July 10 to allow for the disclosure of the contents of the case docket.

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