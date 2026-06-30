New Matatiele refuse trucks gathering dust, while service outsourced — DA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Matatiele Municipality has been paying millions of rand to outside service providers for refuse removal despite buying it's own waste collection trucks worth millions last year. Picture:SUPPLIED

Story audio is generated using AI

A cash-strapped Eastern Cape municipality battling poor roads, water shortages and other service delivery failures has spent more than R4.4m outsourcing refuse removal despite buying two new compactor trucks worth R2.4m that have never been used.

The DA has accused the Matatiele Local Municipality of wasting public funds after the vehicles, purchased at about R1.2m each at the beginning of 2025, were left standing idle while private contractors were paid about R105,000 a month to collect refuse and keep the town clean.

DA councillor Wonga Potwana said the trucks had been gathering dust inside municipal premises because they had not been licensed.

“How long does it take to get municipal property insured?

“You and me, when we buy a car we have to make sure that it is properly registered and licensed,” Potwana said.

“We have three compactor trucks in Matatiele after buying two last year, though the other one is very old.

“But the biggest surprise is that our town is very dirty while the municipality has been paying around R105,000 for cleaning the town and refuse removal to private companies.

“All they are doing now, it seems, is [allegedly] a very smart form of corruption because they are outsourcing while they have these waste collection trucks.”

Potwana said the municipality had also spent R14m on a fleet of machinery in 2014, including a TLB, water carts, rollers and an excavator.

However, he claimed a new excavator bought in February this year also remained unused because it had not yet been insured.

The municipality, which serves a population of more than 222,000 people and includes the towns of Maluti and Cedarville, continues to face complaints over deteriorating roads, unreliable water supply, electricity backlogs and high unemployment.

Potwana said some gravel roads were in such poor condition that taxis and buses were unable to reach some communities after heavy rain.

He further claimed the municipality was owed more than R300m in unpaid rates and service charges by households, businesses and government departments.

According to Potwana, the council also paid about R8m between October and November 2025 to a private debt collection company despite the contractor allegedly collecting only R17m, even though the municipality reported that R40m had been recovered.

He questioned why the company was paid before achieving the collection targets stipulated in its contract.

Speaking in a recent interview with a Matatiele-based digital television station, mayor Patrick Stuurman defended the decision to outsource refuse removal.

Stuurman blamed delays in registering the new trucks as well as staffing constraints.

“The bottom line is that there have been delays because of administrative issues,” he said.

“A truck is there to support the people who clean when we have issued a tender. Cleaning needs manpower.”

He said municipal salary costs were already approaching the legal ceiling of 40% of the operating budget, leaving little room to appoint additional staff.

“At the moment, Matatiele is already at 37% in terms of its employment ratio,” he said.

He argued that some services required large numbers of workers and outsourcing allowed the municipality to hold contractors accountable for performance.

“If we rely only on municipal staff, this town will go from bad to worse in terms of keeping it clean.

“To get value for money, you then opt for a service provider that you can hold accountable.”

Stuurman also defended the appointment of a private debt collection company, saying it was paid according to an agreed formula based on monthly collections.

He challenged anyone with evidence of wrongdoing to submit it so the municipality could investigate.

However, Matatiele Business Chamber president Zolile Motsweu called on co-operative governance MEC Zolile Williams to investigate the outsourcing of refuse removal.

“Matatiele used to win awards for being the cleanest town but now the cleaning is deteriorating,” Motsweu said.

“We know about the compactor trucks. This needs to be investigated. What is the logic behind buying these things?

“It does not make sense to advertise for a service provider after buying refuse trucks.

“We believe the new municipal manager must investigate this matter.”

Questions were sent to municipal spokesperson Ndabuko Masumpa on Monday, but no response had been received by the time of publication.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch