OFF TRACK | Iconic Chintsa retreat rebrands for new generation

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LUSH EDEN: Buccaneers Beach Lodge today under a canopy of indigenous trees and bush, all of it planted by the Price family and staff.. Picture: Supplied

Backpackers had grown older and more comfortable, so Buccaneers, the globally renowned Chintsa West travellers’ eco-resort, was forced to follow suite.

Co-owner Sean Price explained why their new name, Buccaneers Beach Lodge, was brought in last year: “The backpacking scene had changed dramatically.

“We have all got older and our accommodation had to become well-suited for mid-range guests and families, conferences and weddings.

“This we have done.”

Buccaneers has a 45-year resort history which started when Price and his co-owner sister Sal’s parents, Lee and Ann, decided to raise their children on the coast and in nature.

In 1981, the Prices bought the farm Buccaneers Retreat and moved from Johannesburg.

They traded as a retreat offering eight cottages.

Early photographs show a grassy hill with basic structures — a far cry from the lush, forested hillside with 16 en-suite rooms and five self-catering cottages and a bar restaurant facing the Chintsa estuary down to the sea.

The campsite is an act of reclamation of an alien-plant-infested bowl behind the coastal dune-forested hills sheltered from the prevailing north-easterly wind and south-westerly busters.

At it’s heart is a fully-kitted out boma with gas stoves and fridges, and sturdy picnic tables.

Price said the family struggled in the late 1980s.

“The country was in political turmoil and business was struggling.

“My parents tried to do a share block with no success. Then they pivoted into the conference space,” he said.

“Many NGOs were set up during the Codesa [Convention for a democratic SA] peace negotiation years and this, with my mother’s political activism in the Black Sash, helped us get some work.

“In about 1994, we learnt about the backpacking space.

“With about 20 backpackers operating in the country, we were well placed to serve as a backpacker gateway to the Kei, with the next stop Port St Johns.

“In 1995, the Baz bus started running and connecting the backpackers. This gave us a steady flow of travellers.

“SA at that time was an exciting place for internationals, some who came to learn about our Madiba magic and transition to peace, others just stopped to experience the country as a new destination which was formerly closed during many years of isolation.”

“Buccaneers Backpackers ran for 17 years until 2011.

“We were a youth-focused tourism business with a bar-restaurant with beach and cultural activities.

“We then noted a shift — travellers wanted more en-suite rooms.

“By this point, our biggest market was hire-car self drives. Generally young people, no kids, on a long travel before setting off on their careers.

“From about 2012, we changed to Buccaneers Lodge and Backpackers.

“By the end of 2019, we had upgraded our resort to the present setup.”

Then came “the dreaded Covid-19 pandemic years and in 2025 we rebranded into Buccaneers Beach Lodge”.

“And, yes, we still get travellers staying with us. Many are repeat visitors from the earlier years and really enjoy our upgrades.”

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