Petition for MPs to probe Mfazi’s death hits million signatures

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An online petition calling for a parliamentary inquiry into the death of former Eastern Cape top cop and Phala Phala investigator Lieutenant-General Sindile “Pitso” Mfazi has surpassed its target of one million signatures.

The Justice for General Mfazi Campaign reached 1,000,005 signatures on Friday, weeks ahead of its July 8 deadline, which marks five years since his death.

The campaign gained momentum after its launch in April, when it had attracted just 7,801 signatures, including more than 2,000 from the Eastern Cape.

The petition calls for a full and transparent parliamentary investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mfazi’s death and related matters.

The work of the Madlanga commission and parliament’s ad hoc committee, which are investigating allegations of criminality, political meddling and corruption in the police and justice cluster, have helped to build momentum for the petition.

Mfazi died in 2021 while serving as deputy national commissioner for crime detection. His death was initially attributed to complications from Covid-19.

However, his body was later exhumed, and forensic and toxicology findings indicating possible poisoning prompted an inquest and a criminal investigation.

At the time of his death, Mfazi was investigating several high-profile matters, including the Phala Phala scandal, a R1.6bn police PPE fraud case, the R6.1bn police forensic systems matter and the assassination of Cape Town detective Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear.

In addition to their call for an inquiry, the campaign’s organisers have asked parliament to honour Mfazi posthumously with a national award.

In a letter dated May 6, National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza confirmed that she had referred the submission to parliament’s portfolio committee on police for consideration.

Mfazi’s widow, Lindelwa, welcomed the response.

“This is an important step for the family, for the Eastern Cape, and for every South African who believes that the death of a senior police officer must receive proper attention.”

She said the family would personally hand over the petition to Didiza.

The case attracted renewed public attention last week when former crime intelligence head Mulangi Mphego denied any involvement in the alleged disappearance of documents linked to the Phala Phala investigation from Mfazi’s Pretoria home after his death.

Instead, Mphego alleged that Lindelwa instructed three people to pack the late general’s belongings and transport them to KuGompo City.

The Justice for General Mfazi Foundation rejected the claims, saying it was “deeply concerning” that Mphego was commenting publicly on the family.

“A man who could not be present to bid farewell to our beloved husband and father and who has never once visited his grave or offered his condolences to his widow and children, now presumes to speak publicly on matters touching the Mfazi family.

“Silence would have been more dignified,” the foundation said.

It also condemned what it described as the “reckless and malicious” description of Lindelwa as an estranged wife, saying the comments were disrespectful to the family and the late general’s memory.

Before joining the national police leadership, Mfazi served for a decade as head of crime intelligence in the Eastern Cape.

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