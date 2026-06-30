Police arrest 76 undocumented migrants in Gqeberha

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Shops in Rink Street in Central, Gqeberha, were closed on Tuesday morning ahead of anti-migrant protests.

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A joint operation by the police and the army in Central, Gqeberha on Monday resulted in the arrests of 76 undocumented foreign nationals and three other suspects.

The arrests were made as part of the ongoing June 30 operational deployment.

While conducting patrol duties in Central, the soldiers noticed suspicious activity at a residence in Havelock Street and immediately alerted the police.

Police responded and discovered 76 undocumented foreign nationals, including seven children. They were arrested for contravening the Immigration Act and are being processed in accordance with the applicable legal and immigration procedures.

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said three suspects were also arrested on charges of:

aiding and abetting undocumented foreign nationals;

the distribution of fraudulent documents; and

possession of counterfeit goods.

Nelson Mandela Bay acting district commissioner Brig Loyiso Ngalo said the operation demonstrated the strong collaboration between law enforcement agencies in combating illegal immigration and related criminal activities.

“We will continue to intensify intelligence-driven operations to ensure that those who facilitate criminality are brought to book while maintaining a safe and secure environment for all residents,” Ngalo said.

All the arrested suspects are expected to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court once they have been formally charged.

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