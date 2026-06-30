WATCH | Govt to continue monitoring situation after June 30 protests

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Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia has applauded police for enforcing the law during Tuesday’s anti-illegal immigration protests which he said could have been politically-motivated.

Cachalia was speaking during a media briefing on Tuesday night after the June 30 protests staged across the country.

He said police did well to enforce the law with restraint during the protests in which sporadic incidents of lawlessness took place including the torching of a car in the Joburg CBD.

There were no conflicts between police and protesters, he noted.

He added that police would remain vigilant as some organisations have vowed to continue the protests until the November local government elections.

The use of the elections indicated that the protests could have been politically-motivated by using a genuine social grievance.

“There is a political dimension that this [protest] may be part of project to mobilise politicly as a lead-up to the local elections that suggests that this is not just about illegal immigration, — Firoz Cachalia, acting police minister

“There is a political dimension that this [protest] may be part of project to mobilise politicly as a lead-up to the local elections that suggests that this is not just about illegal immigration,” he said.

Cachalia said the government was committed to address these challenges, adding that it would enforce the law against criminal conduct, including contravention of the immigration law and those involved in inciting violence.

“You can expect to see action being taken by police to ensure that those who are guilty of incitement and any form of criminality are arrested and prosecuted. The conversation I’m having with the police is that form consequence management is particularly important,” he said.

Minister of justice and constitutional development Mmaloko Kubayi also commended the police saying they responded adequately to isolated incidents of looting and attempted looting during demonstrations.

“Government wishes to express its appreciation to all South Africans who exercise their constitutional rights to protest peacefully and responsibly during today’s migration-related demonstration,” she said.

“We commend citizens, community leaders, organisers, civil society formation, religious leaders and law enforcement agencies for their commitment to peace, restraint and respect for the rule of law throughout the country.”

Kubayi emphasised that those who used the march for criminality would face the might of the law.

She said the government acknowledges that many citizens have genuine concerns about lack of economic opportunities, irregular migration, service delivery, the challenges of border management and general public safety.

“Government particularly welcomes the fact that most participants [of the march] rejected violence, rejected vigilantism, rejected to intimidate others, rejected provocation, looting, and rejected to damage properties of other people.”

Kubayi affirmed their commitment to implement the five-point plan focuses aimed at strengthening the enforcement of immigration and labour laws, securing our borders, improving migration management systems, closing legislative and policy gaps, and working with countries across the continent to address migration challenges in a co-ordinated manner.

“Government will continue to intensify efforts against criminality, corruption, human trafficking, labour exploitation, and all forms of illegality associated with irregular migration, while ensuring that enforcement actions are carried out within the framework of the constitution and the law.”

According to Kubayi, the government has repatriated 4,286 foreign nationals and deported a further 419 in the past few days.