WATCH | June 30 deadline compels migrant fathers to abandon families

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

With anti-migrant sentiment escalating in South Africa, Malawian John Allen threw some clothes in a bag, said goodbye to his South African girlfriend and their one-year-old son, and left to catch a bus out of the country.

He has now been waiting in a makeshift camp in the city of Durban for four days with thousands of other people hoping to depart before June 30, an unofficial deadline set by anti-immigrant groups for all undocumented foreigners to leave.

Although the government has not condoned the deadline and condemns the violence, it has been criticised by other African states and civil society groups for failing to stamp it out.

“The reason I would like to stay is I feel bad for my child. He’s too young. When I’m gone, who’s going to support him?” said Allen, 30.

The child’s mother, who is South African, only earns about R500 a week as a cleaner, but Allen had been earning four times that doing contract work for a manufacturing company, although he was undocumented.

As anti-immigrant protests surged in recent weeks, some of the foreigners in his neighbourhood were beaten up, he said, and now almost everyone has left.

“There’s two options: I can lose my life or I can leave,” he told Reuters, standing with other men amid piles of luggage, waiting for a bus.

Many migrants still frantically trying to get out

Hundreds of people still remained at the giant empty lot in Durban on Monday, where Malawians flocked for safety ahead of protests due on Tuesday to mark the deadline.

Although they say they target only illegal immigrants, the vigilantes often don’t discriminate, and many migrants whose status is entirely legal have been attacked or had their property trashed.

Women and babies huddled together, sitting on cardboard or blankets, while aid groups handed out food and clothing. Some people have been here for a week waiting their turn, with buses departing one after another.

The department of home affairs has set up a tent where it is processing people for deportation, although authorities are currently focused on moving them out of Durban to a border post in Musina ahead of the protests, which many fear will turn violent, as past ones have.

No one here wanted to risk staying in South Africa beyond the deadline. Several said they were afraid they might be killed.

Amadou Awali looked dejected as he held up his phone to show a photo of a toddler. He is leaving two young sons behind, and their mother doesn’t have the means to support them, he said.

“I’m worried for the children,” said Awali, who has been in South Africa doing plumbing and construction work since 2019.

He plans to wait a few months and then come back.

Reuters