229 arrests and 28 marches in Eastern Cape on tense day of protests

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eastern Cape police arrested more than 200 undocumented foreigners and looters on Tuesday as South Africans joined nationwide anti-illegal immigration protests.

Police confirmed 28 marches were recorded around the province, with 229 arrests in total. This comprises 208 undocumented foreigners and 21 criminal arrests linked to the protests.

Led by provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Vuyisile Ncata, police conducted an aerial patrol in the Buffalo City district to monitor the situation from the air on Tuesday.

“The largest marches were observed in Bizana, Lusikisiki, Flagstaff and Mthatha, with all gatherings remaining largely peaceful under the watchful eye of law enforcement,” police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana said on Tuesday evening.

“The province remains largely calm and stable, with SAPS maintaining a strong visible presence in all districts. Pockets of unrest were observed in KwaNompumelelo, Ducats, Duncan Village, Bizana and Lusikisiki. However, police responded swiftly and contained the situation. These areas continue to be closely monitored,” she said.

A total of 21 criminal arrests were recorded in the province. These include Alfred Nzo (seven), Amathole (five), Buffalo City (eight), and Sarah Baartman (one).

The arrests include six suspects in Bhisho for allegedly looting two spaza shops, six suspects in Tabankulu for allegedly looting a foreign-owned shop, two suspects in Stutterheim for allegedly looting a spaza shop, and one suspect in Alexandria for alleged incitement to commit violence.

“Additional protest-related incidents in Qonce and Kabega Park remain under investigation,” Gantana said.

“Other notable arrests include three suspects in Humewood for fraud, possession of counterfeit goods and abetting foreign nationals. Items confiscated include a laptop, printer, computer tower, counterfeit soccer jerseys, and R70,300 in cash.

“A further 76 undocumented foreign nationals were also detained at this location for fraudulent documentation. In Kwadwesi, two suspects were arrested for attempted robbery,” she said.

Ncata reiterated that no lawlessness would be tolerated and urged communities to remain peaceful.

“Anyone found committing criminal acts during protests will be arrested and prosecuted,” Gantana said. “Operations continue in all districts, with heightened vigilance in identified hotspots.”

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch