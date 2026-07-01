Choose Nelson Mandela University — a place of possibilities

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Student life at Nelson Mandela University is shaped by a culture of inclusivity, diversity and opportunity, creating an environment where students can thrive both academically and personally.

Nelson Mandela University is a place where possibility begins — where innovation, excellence and integrity are lived every day.

From the laboratory to the sports field, and from the classroom, to the stage, the University is committed to transforming lives and making an impact on society.

Built on a culture of inclusivity and belonging, the University celebrates diversity by welcoming students from all walks of life into a vibrant, dynamic community.

With seven campuses across Gqeberha and a campus in George, it is the largest university in the Southern and Eastern Cape.

Each campus combines modern facilities with inspiring natural surroundings that encourage learning, creativity and personal growth.

Academic excellence is central to the University’s mission.

More than 34,000 students benefit from over 400 degree, diploma and certificate programmes offered across seven faculties: Business and Economic Sciences; Education; Engineering, the Built Environment and Technology; Health Sciences; Humanities; Law; and Science.

Students graduate with future-focused knowledge and practical skills for a rapidly changing world.

Innovation is driven through collaboration, with students and researchers working together across disciplines, from robotics and technology to groundbreaking research initiatives.

The University is also home to SA’s 10th medical school, distinguished by its comprehensive primary healthcare approach, focusing on disease prevention, health promotion, treatment and rehabilitative care.

Inspired by the enduring legacy of Nelson Mandela, the University continues to shape a better tomorrow through education, innovation and social impact.

Join Nelson Mandela University in shaping a brighter future and changing the world.