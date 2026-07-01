Cogta welcomes improved municipal audit outcomes in Eastern Cape

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A recent report by Auditor-General (AG) Tsakani Maluleke on the state of local government has revealed that Eastern Cape municipalities are improving their audits. In the 2020/21 financial year, only four municipalities had clean audits while in the 2024/25 financial year the municipalities doubled. Picture: Alaister Russell

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The Eastern Cape department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) has welcomed the province’s improved municipal audit outcomes.

It said the results showed local government systems were beginning to mature despite persistent financial and service delivery challenges.

The comments follow the release of auditor-general (AG) Tsakani Maluleke’s 2024/2025 general report on local government, tabled in parliament recently, which showed more municipalities achieving better audit outcomes than four years ago.

Cogta MEC Zolile Williams’s spokesperson Pheello Oliphant said the department was encouraged by the progress, which he attributed to municipalities becoming more accustomed to the annual audit process and strengthening their internal systems.

“The improvement in the audit outcomes of the Eastern Cape municipalities for the year 2024/2025 can be attributed to the maturing of the system of local government.

“With municipalities being audited annually, they have begun to develop solid systems to provide credible information in response to requests for information from the auditor-general.

“Municipal officials now know how to grapple with information flow within the auditing ecosystem.

“It is commendable. However, more still needs to be done by some municipalities to improve their audit outcomes,” Oliphant said.

The report shows the number of municipalities receiving clean audits doubled from four in the 2020/2021 financial year to eight in 2024/2025.

Municipalities receiving unqualified audits with findings declined from 16 to 12, while those receiving disclaimer opinions with findings dropped from four to two.

No municipality received an adverse audit opinion, compared with one in 2020/2021.

However, the number of qualified audit opinions with findings increased from 14 to 17.

Oliphant said while the overall trend was encouraging, municipalities including Makana, Sundays River Valley, Nelson Mandela Bay and Buffalo City Metro still had considerable room for improvement.

The auditor-general’s report, however, cautions that improved audit outcomes do not necessarily reflect improved governance or service delivery.

Only 17 municipalities were found to be in good financial health, while nine were assessed as being in a concerning financial position and 13 were rated as unfavourable.

According to Maluleke, weak revenue collection, poor budgeting practices and ineffective debt management continued to undermine municipalities’ ability to deliver services.

Poor expenditure controls and weak cash-flow management contributed to R1.39bn in fruitless and wasteful expenditure during the current administration.

By the end of the financial year, municipalities owed Eskom R4.23bn and water boards R576.99m.

The report also found irregular expenditure increased from R3.14bn in 2020/2021 to R5.52bn in 2024/2025, with almost half resulting from procurement deviations that did not comply with legislation.

Makana and Sundays River Valley were the only municipalities to receive disclaimer audit opinions — the worst possible audit outcome.

Maluleke said disclaimer opinions were largely the result of weak institutional capacity and governance failures that prevented auditors from obtaining sufficient evidence to verify municipal financial statements.

“The lack of transparency regarding the utilisation of public funds and the delivery of municipal services substantially weakens accountability, which often leads to residents being deprived of basic services and harmed by the municipalities’ actions or inaction,” she said.

The report also identified municipalities that improved and those that regressed during the current administration.

Great Kei, Kouga, Ntabankulu, Umzimvubu, Dr AB Xuma, Emalahleni, Intsika Yethu, King Sabata Dalindyebo, Ndlambe, Mnquma, Ngqushwa, Walter Sisulu and Sakhisizwe local municipalities, together with Sarah Baartman, OR Tambo, Amathole and Chris Hani district municipalities, recorded improvements.

Meanwhile, Elundini, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Blue Crane Route, Inxuba Yethemba, Koukamma, Kumkani Mhlontlo, Nyandeni, Port St Johns, Matatiele and the Alfred Nzo District Municipality regressed.

The DA’s Dr Vicky Knoetze said the improved audit outcomes should not be confused with improved service delivery.

“While improvement in financial reporting, the provision of evidence and general financial accounting is commended, this does not always relate to improved levels of service delivery and improved governance.

“People in municipalities that might have shown an improvement in audit outcomes but remain in distress according to the auditor-general can attest to the fact that life is not any better in these municipalities.”

She said the real measure of municipal performance should be whether residents had reliable access to water, sanitation, electricity and well-maintained roads, backed by sound governance and financial sustainability.

Daily Dispatch