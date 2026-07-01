Cold weather, rain and possible snow forecast for parts of the country

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Parts of the country can expect cloudy and cold to very cold conditions over the next few days. Picture: Stock image:

Story audio is generated using AI

Possible snow is expected over the high-lying parts of the Eastern Cape and into Lesotho on Thursday, while the rest of the country is expected to experience partly cloudy and cool conditions.

The SA Weather Service (Saws) has warned that cold, wet and windy conditions are expected over most parts of the central and western parts of the country on Wednesday and Thursday, which will spread into KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday with possible snow over the high-lying areas of the Drakensberg.

Saws forecaster Lehlogonolo Thobela said there was a 30% chance of showers over the southern parts of the North West and Gauteng on Thursday, with cold temperatures also expected over the central and eastern parts of the country on Friday.

“Partly cloudy and cool conditions are expected for the remainder of the week after Thursday evening,” he said.

The weather service has also issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging wind along the Western Cape coast, expected to last until Thursday.

Due to this, difficulty in navigation conditions is expected along the coast between Cape Agulhas and Plettenberg Bay on Thursday.

According to the weather service, this is due to strong gale-force (40km/h-70km/h) westerly to southwesterly winds and gusts of 60km/h-80km/h.

“In addition, significant wave heights are expected to be 4m-5m in the region, especially in the eastern parts. This will cause very rough and choppy seas,” Saws said.

TimesLIVE