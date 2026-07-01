Design your future in the creative economy

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Inscape students collaborate, create and explore new ideas as they prepare for careers in the creative and design industries.

Turning creative thinking into a career takes more than talent; it takes the right environment to develop it.

Inscape is a registered private higher education institution offering a future-focused learning experience, whether in-person or online.

With five learning hubs in Pretoria, Midrand, Cape Town, Stellenbosch and Umhlanga, students can choose to study in dynamic, creative environments across SA.

For those who need greater flexibility, distance learning provides access to the same quality education, supported by structured academic systems and ongoing engagement.

Inscape specialises in qualifications aligned to the creative economy, including graphic design, ideation, interior and fashion design, alongside digital marketing, communication, architectural technology, entrepreneurship, and UX design — fields where creativity meets real-world application.

The institution offers a full academic pathway

Higher Certificates for foundational skills and entry into higher education;

Diplomas with a strong practical and career focus;

Degrees for deeper academic and professional development; and

Postgraduate qualifications for specialisation and advancement.

This structure allows students to enter at the right level and continue building their skills within one institution.

At Inscape, the focus is on applied learning, ensuring students graduate with the knowledge, confidence, and capability to step into the working world.

For both students and parents, the value is clear: a learning environment that is focused, supportive, and aligned to real career outcomes.

Visit us at www.inscape.ac