Driver of bus dies in crash while transporting 65 Malawians

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Driver fatigue is believed to have contributed to the crash. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

A bus transporting 65 foreigners for repatriation crashed about 4km from the Beitbridge border post, killing the driver.

The accident occurred on Tuesday night while the bus was travelling from Durban to Musina, where the passengers were due to be processed before being repatriated through the Beitbridge Port of Entry.

Border Management Authority (BMA) deputy assistant commissioner for communications and marketing Mmemme Mogotsi said preliminary information indicated the driver died at the scene.

The Limpopo transport department said 11 people had been injured. The BMA said its information was that seven passengers who sustained injuries were treated by emergency medical personnel before being taken to hospital for further treatment.

Mogotsi said BMA officials, with the Musina local municipality, SAPS, Musina traffic authorities and emergency services, responded to the scene shortly after the crash to assist those involved and manage the incident.

Acting BMA commissioner Maj-Gen David Chilembe conveyed his condolences after the fatal crash.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. On behalf of the BMA, I extend our sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased driver. We also wish the injured passengers a full and speedy recovery and thank all emergency responders and law enforcement officials who acted swiftly to provide assistance at the scene,” Chilembe said.

Mogotsi said the BMA would continue working with relevant authorities to support the response and ensure the repatriation process continued safely.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

TimesLIVE