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Eduvos East London Campus – your future starts here

Applications are open for upcoming intakes at the Eduvos East London Campus, which offers qualifications across commerce, law, humanities and information technology. (SUPPLIED)

Looking to take the next step toward a successful career?

At EduvosEast London Campus, you can gain the knowledge, skills and qualifications needed to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

With more than 20 accredited qualifications and internationally recognised programmes, Eduvos offers students a high-quality learning experience designed to prepare them for real-world success.

Whether you are a recent school-leaver, a working professional looking to upskill, or someone ready for a fresh start, there is a qualification to match your ambitions.

Choose from a wide range of programmes within the Faculty of Commerce, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Humanities and Faculty of Information Technology.

Our student-centred approach, modern learning environment and industry-relevant curriculum ensure that graduates are equipped to meet the demands of today’s workplace.

Applications are now open for our upcoming intakes:

  • Block 3 July 2026
  • Block 4 September 2026
  • Block 1 February 2027

Don’t wait to invest in your future. Join a community committed to academic excellence, innovation and career success.

Apply today at Eduvos.com or visit the Eduvos East London Campus to learn more.

Eduvos — Your Education. Your Future.

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