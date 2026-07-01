Eduvos East London Campus – your future starts here

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Applications are open for upcoming intakes at the Eduvos East London Campus, which offers qualifications across commerce, law, humanities and information technology.

Looking to take the next step toward a successful career?

At Eduvos East London Campus, you can gain the knowledge, skills and qualifications needed to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

With more than 20 accredited qualifications and internationally recognised programmes, Eduvos offers students a high-quality learning experience designed to prepare them for real-world success.

Whether you are a recent school-leaver, a working professional looking to upskill, or someone ready for a fresh start, there is a qualification to match your ambitions.

Choose from a wide range of programmes within the Faculty of Commerce, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Humanities and Faculty of Information Technology.

Our student-centred approach, modern learning environment and industry-relevant curriculum ensure that graduates are equipped to meet the demands of today’s workplace.

Applications are now open for our upcoming intakes:

Block 3 July 2026

Block 4 September 2026

Block 1 February 2027

Don’t wait to invest in your future. Join a community committed to academic excellence, innovation and career success.

Apply today at Eduvos.com or visit the Eduvos East London Campus to learn more.

Eduvos — Your Education. Your Future.