FREE TO READ | From access to execution

The conversation about doing business in Africa has shifted. The emphasis is no longer simply on identifying opportunity, but on building the capability to convert that opportunity into sustainable growth. As regional markets become more integrated, businesses are confronted with a new imperative: execution.
Trade into Africa demands practical capability across infrastructure, logistics, payments, trade finance, ESG compliance, regulation and data intelligence.
In this launch issue we focus on the real mechanics of doing business across the continent and turn to two core perspectives that define what execution demands. Prof Lyal White calls for a move away from exporting models towards authentic partnership and Peter Mehlape argues that Africa rewards local strategy, trust and measurable impact.
Together these two perspectives reflect a simple truth: execution determines outcomes
Busani Moyo, editor
TimesLIVE
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