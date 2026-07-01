Help bring some winter comfort to Masizakhe centre’s children

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the Daily Dispatch invites Buffalo City residents to look around their homes and donate pre-loved clothes, blankets, toys, and other useful items for the children and young people at Masizakhe Child and Youth Care Centre in Mdantsane. SUPPLIED

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A jersey that no longer fits, a pair of shoes sitting at the back of a cupboard or a blanket that has not been used in years could find a new home this winter.

With Mandela Day just three weeks away, the Daily Dispatch is appealing to Buffalo City residents to donate preloved clothes, blankets, toys and other useful items for the children at the Masizakhe Child and Youth Care Centre in Mdantsane.

The home in NU3 cares for more than 70 children between the ages of two and 16.

The Daily Dispatch invites Buffalo City residents to look around their homes and donate pre-loved clothes, blankets, toys, and other useful items for the children and young people at Masizakhe Child and Youth Care Centre in Mdantsane. (supplied)

Many have been removed from unsafe homes after experiencing abuse or neglect, while others have been abandoned or left without anyone to care for them.

Children are referred to the centre by the social development department after being assessed by social workers, who determine that they need temporary care and protection.

The department continues to work with the children and their families while they are at the centre, with the aim of reuniting them when it is safe and in the child’s best interests.

Director Luyanda Lusizi said the children came from difficult circumstances.

“These children are survivors. Most are products of domestic abuse, violence, high unemployment levels and substance abuse.”

Beyond providing food and shelter, the centre helps children rebuild their lives.

They attend local schools, receive counselling and emotional support, and take part in programmes that prepare them for independent living.

Over the years, some former residents have gone on to university, found employment and, where possible, been reunited with their families.

The centre is also home to an early childhood development centre, which is open not only to children living at Masizakhe but also to children from the surrounding community.

Lusizi said the programme helped give young children a strong foundation before they started school while allowing the centre to extend its support beyond those in its residential care.

Like many child and youth care centres, Masizakhe depends on support from the community to help meet some of its everyday needs.

Winter is often the toughest time of the year, with warm clothing, shoes and blankets among the items needed most.

Dispatch editor Cheri-Ann James said: “This Mandela Day, the Daily Dispatch is dedicating our efforts to the Masizakhe Child and Youth Care Centre in Mdantsane to do our best to bring some comfort and joy to the lives of the children they care for.

“We feel that an act of kindness for the most vulnerable in our society truly exemplifies everything Tata Madiba stood for and is a fitting way to honour his memory.”

Readers who would like to contribute can donate new or gently used jerseys, jackets, scarves, beanies, gloves, warm socks, winter clothing, shoes, blankets and toys.

Donations can be dropped off at the Daily Dispatch offices at the corner of St Helena Road and Quenera Drive in Beacon Bay, KuGompo City, until midday on Thursday July 16.

The items will be handed over at the children’s home on Friday, July 17.

Mandela Day is observed every year on July 18 and encourages people to spend 67 minutes helping others in honour of Nelson Mandela’s 67 years of public service.

Getting involved is easy and can start right in your own home.

By donating unwanted winter items like blankets, jerseys and shoes, you can directly improve a child’s comfort during the colder months.

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