I gave everything I had to the role: Loyiso Bala leaves SABC

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Singer and business manager Loyiso Bala opens up about his journey at the SABC and what lies ahead.

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After five years as a business manager overseeing Umhlobo Wenne and True FM, Loyiso Bala left the SABC when his contract was not renewed.

Speaking exclusively to TshisaLIVE, Loyiso opened up about his time at the public broadcaster.

“I would not frame it as a personal decision to leave, because that is not how the matter unfolded. What I can say is that the five years were among the most stretching and meaningful of my career, and I leave this season with gratitude for the work done, the lessons learnt and the people I had the privilege to serve alongside,” he said.

“There are aspects of how this chapter ended that I am not yet in a position to speak to fully. What I am clear about is that I gave everything I had to the role, and I am proud of what was built during that time.”

Having been in the entertainment industry for more than 26 years, during which time he completed his MBA (six years ago), Loyiso said he was proud of his impact and what he’s been able to achieve.

“It confirmed something I had suspected but had not fully tested at that scale: that I am just as comfortable in the boardroom as I am on the stage.

“Leading two radio brands taught me that legacy is not a given. You have to earn it, protect it and evolve it at the same time. That requires commercial discipline, genuine relationships and a willingness to make difficult decisions in service of the bigger picture.

“It also taught me that one of the most powerful things a leader can do is make the people around feel that their contribution matters. When your team believes in what they are building, the audience feels it. That is not a theory, I watched it happen in real time.”

Although the Eastern Cape has always been home for Loyiso, having been born and raised there, when he got the position in 2021, he moved his family from Johannesburg to Gqeberha.

“Gqeberha became home in ways we did not fully anticipate, and it will always be a meaningful part of our story.

“As for what comes next, we are still working through what makes the most sense for the family and for the next chapter. Johannesburg will always be central to the media and entertainment industry in this country, and I remain open to it. But I am also genuinely open to leading from wherever the right opportunity exists, including across markets.”

Although he might be in conversations about his next move, Loyiso says he is not ready to announce it yet. But whatever it is, he says, it will accommodate the different parts of his journey: media, audiences, leadership, creativity and business.

“I have spent many years moving between the stage, the screen, the boardroom and public broadcasting, so I am interested in spaces where that kind of experience can help build something meaningful.”

Despite Bala’s pursuits in the corporate industry, music has stayed an integral part of his life.

This year he’s released two singles, Ndicinga Ngawe and That RnB, while working on a studio album.

“That creative thread has run through everything I have done, even during the years when the corporate work was front and centre.

“Beyond music, I am developing work that sits at the intersection of leadership, storytelling and live experience. That includes a keynote I am working on, as well as some content ideas I am exploring during this transition.

“What I will always do is design experiences that help people feel, understand and remember something meaningful. That is the kind of work I intend to keep doing, in whatever form it takes.”

TimesLIVE