Law graduate finds his calling behind the camera

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When Camagu Kosani enrolled to study law, he never imagined he would one day earn a living producing podcasts, filming weddings and telling the stories of others. Picture: Supplied

When Camagu Kosani enrolled to study law, he never imagined he would one day earn a living producing podcasts, filming weddings and telling the stories of others.

Today, the 32-year-old Mdantsane entrepreneur is the founder of The NayFul Podcast and owner of NayFul Pictures, having turned a passion for storytelling into one of the Eastern Cape’s growing digital media brands.

When Camagu Kosani enrolled to study law, he never imagined he would one day earn a living producing podcasts, filming weddings and telling the stories of others. Picture: Supplied (Supplied)

Although he completed an LLB Honours degree at the University of Fort Hare, Kosani said his passion for media and content creation ultimately proved stronger than a career in law.

“Honestly, I am not where I want to be as yet,” he said.

Kosani attended Eric Mntonga High School, Khanyolwethu High School in Cape Town and later Sinikiwe High School, where he completed matric before studying law at Fort Hare between 2014 and 2018.

His media journey, however, began while he was still a student.

In 2015, long before podcasting gained mainstream popularity in South Africa, he wanted to launch his own show but lacked both equipment and a production team.

“That process took about eight years, trial and error, and a lot of episode ones that never made it to the light of day,” he said.

Rather than waiting for the perfect opportunity, Kosani eventually launched The NayFul Podcast as an audio-only platform during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020.

“During those 21 days of lockdown, I decided, let me start.”

The decision proved to be a turning point.

After joining Labtronic Solutions’ The Block Studios in Mdantsane in 2023, the podcast expanded into video production and now features programmes covering business, religion, relationships, current affairs, entertainment and sport.

Its main YouTube channel has grown from just 309 subscribers — many originally following Kosani’s rap music content — to more than 12,700 subscribers. A dedicated sports channel, launched a year ago, has already attracted about 1,900 subscribers.

In the podcast Kosani works with Thabo Lumke, Bukho Mndayi and Asonwabise Mxoli as frequent co-hosts.

To celebrate subscriber milestones, Kosani and his team have completed long-distance walks, including from Mdantsane to King William’s Town after reaching 5,000 subscribers and from Mdantsane to the Orient Theatre in KuGompo City after reaching 10,000 subscribers.

“When we reach 15,000 subscribers, we will walk from the airport to our studio in Mdantsane,” he said.

Alongside the podcast, Kosani has built NayFul Pictures into a successful photography and videography business.

His career behind the camera began as a second shooter for Black n White Visual Media, covering nightlife events.

In 2017, encouraged by a former school friend who loaned him R10,000 to buy his first Canon camera, he launched his own business.

“Someone from school believed in the idea I had of starting my own business. He loaned me R10,000 to buy my first camera, and I paid him back over seven months,” he said.

Today he photographs weddings, graduations, birthdays and baby showers across the province.

Kosani admits self-doubt remains one of his biggest personal challenges.

“I am an overthinker, so now and again I get to doubt and second-guess everything I do.”

He credits encouragement from viewers for keeping him motivated.

“Wherever I go, people tell me they watch and I shouldn’t stop. That gives me all the strength I need to carry on.”

His late mother, who died in 2024, remains his greatest inspiration, while his five-year-old daughter is his biggest motivation.

For aspiring law students, Kosani believes success depends on gaining practical experience as early as possible.

“Make connections while you are still a student. Go to court when you are free and familiarise yourself with the field. That will make your career easier than thinking you know everything.”

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