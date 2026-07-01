St Christopher’s Private Schools — 40 years of academic excellence

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Sport plays an important role, bringing pupils, families and staff together while promoting teamwork, discipline and school spirit.

Founded in 1986 in King William’s Town, now Qonce, St Christopher’s has remained committed to delivering accessible, high-quality private education while nurturing pupils into becoming responsible, well-rounded citizens.

The school’s growth continued with the establishment of the Kidd’s Beach campus in 2018 and the Stedin campus in Gqeberha in 2022, extending its tradition of excellence to new communities.

Three schools, each with its distinctive character, with one goal, where every pupil is known by the staff and not just a number.

Built on the values of mutual respect, good manners and diligence, St Christopher’s has established a proud legacy of academic, sporting and cultural achievement.

For four decades, the school has consistently produced outstanding results while creating opportunities for generations of pupils.

As St Christopher’s Private School celebrates this significant milestone, it reflects on 40 years of excellence and looks forward to continuing its mission of inspiring young people to dream boldly, achieve confidently and contribute meaningfully to society.

APPLY NOW FOR 2027

Application forms can be emailed or collected from the school

QONCE / KWT

Byrnes Road, Clubview, Qonce

Tel: 043-643-3261 Fax: 086-637-5350 E-mail: office@stchris.co.za

KIDD’S BEACH

Green Estate Kidd’s Beach

Tel: 043 555 0345 Fax: 086 683 2584 E-mail: reception@stchriskb.co.za