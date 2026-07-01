ST THOMAS PRIVATE SCHOOL: Celebrating 25 Years of Excellence – ‘Where Young Minds Grow’

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St Thomas Private School is marking its Silver Jubilee in 2026, celebrating 25 years of academic achievement, Christian values and learner development in Qonce and beyond.

As St Thomas Private School celebrates its Silver Jubilee in 2026, the school proudly reflects on 25 years of shaping young minds, building character, and producing academic excellence in Qonce and beyond.

Established in February 2001, St Thomas Private School has grown from humble beginnings into one of the most respected independent schools in the Eastern Cape. Over the years, the school has built a strong reputation for quality education, discipline, Christian values, and consistent academic achievement.

Today, the school accommodates approximately 800 learners across three campuses in Qonce, supported by a committed team of educators and support staff who are passionate about education and learner development.

St Thomas Private School offers classes from Preschool (Grade 00) to Grade 12, providing learners with a complete educational journey within one institution. The three-campus structure allows learners to develop in environments suitable for their age groups while promoting safety, personal growth, and focused learning.

What makes St. Thomas a school of choice for many parents is its commitment to quality and affordable education. The school believes that every child deserves personal attention and the opportunity to reach their full potential. Smaller class sizes enable educators to closely monitor learner progress and provide individual support where needed.

Academic excellence remains one of the school’s strongest pillars. For many years, St Thomas has consistently achieved outstanding Grade 12 results, maintaining pass rates above 90%, including excellent Bachelor pass rates and distinctions in various subjects. The school achieved 100% pass rate with 85% bachelors pass in 2025 NSC examinations. The School continues to work towards sustaining the 100% pass rate.

However, education at St Thomas goes beyond academics alone. The school places strong emphasis on discipline, leadership, spiritual growth, sport, culture, and character building. Learners are encouraged to become confident, responsible, respectful, and compassionate young people who can positively contribute to society.

Rooted in Christian values, the school seeks to create a nurturing environment where learners grow spiritually, morally, socially, emotionally, and intellectually, while still embracing and respecting South Africa’s diverse society.

Learners are also exposed to a variety of co-curricular activities including Rugby, Soccer, Netball, Choir and cultural activities, Poetry and public speaking, Dance and performing arts, educational excursions and Mathematics and Science Olympiads.

As part of its 25th Birthday Celebrations this year, the school will host various Silver Jubilee events aimed at celebrating its rich history, recognising former educators and learners, and strengthening partnerships with parents and the broader community.

St Thomas Private School also prides itself on maintaining strong relationships with parents, recognising that education is most successful when schools and families work together.

The school’s dedicated educators continue to go beyond the call of duty by offering extra classes, academic support programmes, and examination preparation sessions to ensure that learners receive the best possible opportunities for success.

Under the leadership of the school management and directors, St Thomas continues to embrace innovation and growth while remaining true to its founding vision: to provide a safe, disciplined, caring, and academically excellent learning environment where young minds can grow and flourish.

Applications for 2027 are now open for all grades up to Grade 10.

Parents are invited to make an appointment and visit the school campuses and experience firsthand, why St Thomas Private School remains a preferred choice for quality education in the Eastern Cape.