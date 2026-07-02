Armed confrontations at Mthatha taxi ranks leave commuters fearful

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police moved into the Mthatha Taxi Rank and swept through the ranks of the taxi leaders’ security guards, checking every firearm on site. Most of them carried automatic rifles, and every serial number, license, and permit was put under the microscope.

Story audio is generated using AI

Police are investigating after armed confrontations at three taxi ranks in Mthatha’s CBD on Tuesday sparked panic among commuters and operators, though no shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said officers responded to reports of threatening behaviour involving a 45-year-old man and two armed security guards.

“It is alleged that a 45-year-old male, accompanied by two bodyguards, made threats at the locations. Police were promptly dispatched to intervene,” Gantana said.

She said officers found the man in possession of a licensed pistol, which was verified as valid.

The two security guards, both 34, were also found carrying company-issued pistols.

“Preliminary checks indicate that the guards’ firearm permits have allegedly expired,” Gantana said.

She said police were conducting further investigations to determine whether all firearm regulations had been complied with.

“No arrests have been made at this stage, as the matter remains under investigation at the inquiry-docket level.”

The incident unfolded shortly after hundreds of people taking part in the June 30 anti-illegal immigration march dispersed from Freedom Square at Munitata.

Witnesses said heavily armed private security guards were later confronted by police at the Jubilee Taxi Rank in central Mthatha, where officers ordered them to lie on the ground while firearms were checked.

The Dispatch could not independently verify why the security personnel were at the taxi rank.

However, it is understood that the incident followed tensions within the Mthatha Taxi Owners’ Association over financial and administrative matters.

Sources said some members had attempted to close the association’s offices, which administer eight taxi sub-ranks in Mthatha.

The Dispatch was unable to obtain comment from the association.

Taxi operators, speaking on condition of anonymity, appealed to Eastern Cape transport MEC Xolile Nqatha to intervene before the dispute escalated.

“We do not want to see people injured on an issue that could have been solved amicably and in a business manner, not through the barrel of a gun.

“We want no more injuries. We are family men and we are here running business, not to be exposed to death and harm.

“The thing of brandishing big firearms did not only leave our customers traumatised, but also left us fearing for our lives, not knowing what will happen tomorrow.

“This makes us afraid to go to our offices,” one operator said.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch