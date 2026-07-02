Local Hero Mpofu remembered for her compassion and community service

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Daily Dispatch Local Hero 2022, philanthropist, author and community activist Siphokazi Mpofu has died, leaving behind a legacy of compassion, empowerment and selfless service.

Mpofu died on June 28 after dedicating much of her life to supporting vulnerable communities through charity, counselling and advocacy.

She was set to turn 50 in September.

She founded the NGO Ikhaka Lesizwe and was an author, poet and passionate community leader.

Her son, Omiyo, said the family wanted people to remember her for the unconditional love she showed everyone.

“She was more than just our mother; she became a mother to the community …

“No matter who you were or what you were going through, she made time for you and made you feel valued, heard and loved,” he said.

Mpofu was a devoted mother to her three children — Amanda, Omiyo and Luwela.

According to her family, helping others was her calling.

“She believed even the smallest act of kindness could change someone’s life and strengthen a community,” Omiyo said.

Her years of dedicated service earned her recognition as a Daily Dispatch Local Hero in 2022, an honour her family described as one of the proudest moments of her life.

“She never did community work for recognition or praise.

“She simply wanted to help people, even when she had very little herself.

“That recognition acknowledged years of sacrifice.”

Even in her final days, Mpofu remained committed to the work of Ikhaka Lesizwe.

One of her greatest passions was advocating for initiated boys from disadvantaged backgrounds and promoting safer, more dignified ulwaluko practices.

Among the family’s proudest memories were the launch of her debut isiXhosa novel, Zajik’izinto, in 2021 and watching her compete in the inaugural Mrs Buffalo City Metro pageant at the age of 40.

“She proved that nothing is impossible. She taught us that age and circumstances should never stop anyone from pursuing their dreams.”

Tributes poured in from across SA following her death.

Mrs Buffalo City Metro pageant director Melissa Ndzube described Mpofu as “a remarkable leader, a fearless fighter and a woman whose generous spirit touched everyone around her”.

Her strength, authenticity and compassion would continue to inspire others, Ndzube said.

Author and cultural activist Siyasanga Nkungwana remembered Mpofu as “such a bubbly human being whose loud laughter was therapeutic”.

“She turned tragedy into purpose, becoming a strong voice for the wellbeing of the boy child and for protecting the integrity of our culture,” Nkungwana said of Mpofu’s campaign for safer initiation practices, inspired by the loss of a family member.

Omiyo said the overwhelming support since his mother’s death had reminded the family how many lives she had touched.

“We’ve received countless messages, visits and tributes from people whose lives she changed.

“It has reminded us that our mother belonged not only to our family but to an entire community.”

He said the greatest tribute anyone could pay her was to live by the values she embodied.

“My mother always believed that serving others does not require wealth or status.

“It only requires compassion, kindness and a willing heart.

“If people want to honour her memory, they should continue helping one another, listening without judgment and supporting those in need,” Omiyo said.

Mpofu will be laid to rest on July 5 at Qhugqwala Location in Qonce.

Daily Dispatch