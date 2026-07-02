Many shops still closed a day after marches

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Shops belonging to foreign nations remained closed in Buffalo Street in KuGompo City on Wednesday. Picture: Randell Roskruge

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Foreign-owned shops remained shuttered across parts of the Eastern Cape on Wednesday as police arrested dozens more people in the aftermath of Tuesday’s anti-illegal immigration protests, despite the official marches ending peacefully.

While police praised the June 30 demonstrations for remaining largely orderly, they said splinter groups continued targeting foreign nationals overnight through intimidation, looting and public violence.

By Tuesday night, police had reported 229 arrests linked to the protests, including 208 undocumented foreign nationals and 21 criminal arrests.

On Wednesday, provincial police confirmed a further 89 arrests as police maintained a heightened presence.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said the situation had remained largely calm, though “pockets of volatility” were reported in Nompumelelo, Ducats, Duncan Village, Bizana and Lusikisiki.

“However, police responded swiftly and successfully contained the situation,” she said.

Among the arrests were six people accused of looting two spaza shops in Bhisho, six arrested after a foreign-owned shop was looted in Tabankulu, two linked to the looting of a spaza shop in Stutterheim and one in Alexandria for allegedly inciting violence.

Police also responded to an incident in Flagstaff on Tuesday night after a container belonging to Ethiopian nationals was allegedly burgled and set alight.

Foreign nationals living at the property were later moved to Flagstaff Hall for their safety.

Police opened cases of malicious damage to property and public violence.

A separate case of unlawfully discharging a firearm was opened after a security guard allegedly fired a shot while trying to protect the property.

In a separate incident, Qumbu police arrested five suspects aged between 16 and 22 after a shopkeeper in the Bencuti administrative area had his business broken into by a crowd demanding he leave.

Police said stock was stolen and threats were made to burn down the shop.

Private security company Red Alert said most incidents occurred after the marches had ended.

“Our officers luckily were not needed until later in the day … as the march was peaceful and the police performed such a great job,” spokesperson Brett Harvey said.

“After the march, there were a few small groups that started causing trouble.”

In Nompumelelo, Beacon Bay, several foreign-owned shops remained closed on Wednesday.

Zanele Silongwe said she had reopened her small shop after previously closing because she could not compete with nearby spaza shops.

“When they opened, my business sank.

“Now, as you see, I am selling bread to the people.

“People are supporting me now.”

Not everyone shared that optimism.

Marmoush, an Ethiopian shop owner in the East London CBD, said Ethiopian and Somali traders were being unfairly grouped together with other foreign nationals.

“We are selling [food] with cheap prices … What jobs are we taking, because we created this business?

“We open our shops in communities, charge little money and make small profits.”

Police maintained a strong presence in the KuGompo City CBD on Wednesday, checking identities and monitoring businesses amid fears of further intimidation.

Desta Anamo, spokesperson for the Ethiopian Business Forum in Buffalo City Metro, said asylum seekers and refugees depended on their businesses to support their families.

He claimed that since Tuesday, members of March and March and criminal groups had moved from shop to shop forcing businesses to close, with some owners threatened with looting.

“Closing foreign-owned shops will affect the local economy.

“Closing the only source of income for asylum seekers and refugees will affect our livelihoods.

“Our kids won’t be able to go to school.

“We can’t pay rent and it may force us to sleep in the street.

“The Ethiopian asylum seeker and refugee community in BCM appeals to authorities to stop these vigilantes before it’s too late,” he said.

Daily Dispatch