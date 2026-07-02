Mcinga steps away from active participation in UDM

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Just months after declaring the United Democratic Movement (UDM) her new political home, former EFF MP Nolubabalo Mcinga has stepped away from active participation in the party.

Mcinga, who previously defended herself against accusations of being a “serial party hopper”, confirmed this week that she would not be taking up any leadership position within the UDM.

She would instead turn her attention to her business interests and investment initiatives, though she would remain a member of the party.

Just over a month ago, Mcinga publicly praised the UDM’s leadership and governance philosophy, arguing that the party had the capacity to govern the Eastern Cape and provide the stability “many voters [are] seeking”.

After serving as an EFF MP, she followed defector Floyd Shivambu in joining former president Jacob Zuma’s MK Party in 2024.

Mcinga’s stay with MK was short-lived and she again followed Shivambu, helping to set up structures for the Afrika Mayibuye Movement in the Eastern Cape and serving as its deputy president.

She later launched her own political vehicle, the Azania Movement, before announcing her decision to join the UDM in late May.

At the time, Mcinga rejected criticism of her party-swapping antics, arguing that her decisions were driven by principles rather than loyalty to organisations.

After her no-show at the UDM’s sixth national elective conference in KuGompo City at the weekend, Mcinga confirmed to the Daily Dispatch that she would not be assuming any official role in the party despite earlier expectations that she could emerge as one of its prominent leaders in the Eastern Cape.

Party insiders had tipped her to play a significant role in the Sarah Baartman region and potentially become a key UDM figure ahead of the 2026 local government elections and future contests in the province.

Instead, Mcinga said she had informed the party’s leadership that she would not be available for political responsibilities.

“My personal position has always been different,” she said.

“I informed the UDM leadership that I would not be taking any position within the organisation.

“I have returned fully to business, and my work now requires extensive local and international travel.

“It would not be responsible for me to accept political responsibilities that I cannot fully commit to.”

She said her engagement with the UDM had largely been facilitated through the Azania Movement.

According to Mcinga, many members of the movement remained committed to the UDM and had her full support.

“The members of the Azania Movement who have joined the UDM have my full support, and I wish the party a successful and meaningful national conference,” she said at the weekend.

Mcinga did not respond when asked why she had not attended the conference.

However, she endorsed UDM Eastern Cape chair Mandla Peter, saying he was one of the leaders she worked with during her parliamentary tenure, adding that the party possessed the leadership qualities necessary to offer an alternative government.

“The Eastern Cape is in urgent need of strong, ethical and accountable leadership,” she said.

“For this reason, I believe the people of the Eastern Cape, particularly in Buffalo City Metro, should seriously consider giving the UDM an opportunity to demonstrate what it can offer in government.”

She said she was now intent on rebuilding her profile outside politics.

“Politics has been a valuable journey, but it has also come at significant personal cost.

“Before entering parliament, my businesses were thriving, and I was actively creating opportunities and supporting communities.

“I was in a position to fund initiatives and empower others directly.

“I have chosen to reclaim my space in the business sector, focusing on building, investing and using my global network to attract opportunities into South Africa.

“My priority is to contribute to job creation, economic growth and practical solutions to unemployment and poverty.

“I believe this is one of the most effective ways to serve the country,” Mcinga said.

Daily Dispatch