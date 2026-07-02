Mthatha taxi bosses call for calm after Jubilee Taxi Rank standoff

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Police moved into the Mthatha Taxi Rank on Tuesday and swept through the ranks of the taxi leaders’ security guards, checking every firearm on site.

Mthatha taxi bosses have broken their silence following Tuesday’s armed standoff at the Jubilee Taxi Rank, appealing for calm and insisting that no amount of violence would be tolerated as tensions simmer within the local taxi industry.

Mthatha Taxi Owners Association chair Simphiwe Qinga said the incident had threatened the peace the association had worked hard to build over the past four years.

“Since I took over as chairperson of the Mthatha Taxi Owners Association there has been no taxi violence or killings in Mthatha. We are committed to peace and harmony,” Qinga said.

He said the association was determined to resolve disputes through dialogue rather than violence.

“We have our own challenges just like any other business. The taxi business is no different to any other business and it needs to be run professionally. The taxi industry is one of the very few businesses run 100% by black people and we should be proud of that,” he said.

Qinga described Tuesday’s events as unfortunate, saying they stemmed from an internal leadership dispute.

“This happened after one of the people who were in leadership before us came with his gangsters and locked all our offices, chased away workers and demanded to see me and my leadership urgently while threatening people,” he said.

“I was not there. I phoned the police at the district commissioner’s office and summoned the chairpersons of the eight sub-ranks in Mthatha to go to the main rank. They arrived together with their security guards and the police. That is what people saw.”

He denied suggestions that there had been a shoot-out or arrests.

“Nobody was arrested. Police were simply checking compliance and all the firearms were returned to the security guards.”

Qinga said all chairpersons employed bodyguards because of the history of violence within the taxi industry.

“You know the situation in the taxi industry,” he said.

We are moving towards peace and harmony. The incident left us all scared and traumatised

He revealed that a meeting between the association, police and the former leader at the centre of the dispute had been scheduled for Thursday but did not proceed because the individual failed to attend.

Without naming him, Qinga alleged the former leader had been removed after about R2m allegedly disappeared from the association’s coffers, although he confirmed no criminal case had been opened.

“We are moving towards peace and harmony. The incident left us all scared and traumatised. These matters must be resolved in the boardroom. We have seen bloodshed before and we are grateful that during our tenure nobody has been killed or injured,” he said.

Tuesday’s incident unfolded shortly after thousands of demonstrators taking part in the anti-illegal immigration march had dispersed from Freedom Square in Mthatha.

Members of the public watched as police cornered several armed private security guards at the Jubilee Taxi Rank.

The guards, some carrying automatic rifles, were ordered to lie face down while police searched them.

Several police officers, including members on motorbikes, secured the scene.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said no arrests had been made.

“It is alleged that a 45-year-old male, accompanied by two bodyguards, made threats at the locations. Police were promptly dispatched to intervene,” Gantana said.

She said officers found the 45-year-old in possession of a licensed pistol.

“Two security guards, both aged 34, were also found in possession of company-issued firearms. Preliminary checks indicate that the guards’ firearm permits have allegedly expired.”

Police are conducting further investigations to determine whether all firearm licences and permits complied with the law.

“No arrests have been made at this stage, as the matter remains under investigation at enquiry docket level,” Gantana said.

The Dispatch has learnt the confrontation followed tensions within the Mthatha Taxi Owners Association over financial and administrative matters.

It is understood some members attempted to shut down the association’s offices, which administer the eight taxi sub-ranks operating in Mthatha.

Despite the heavy police presence and armed security guards, no shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

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