SAHRC report lifts lid on how sex-pest teachers are escaping detection

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Nearly 1,000 sexual abuse cases were reported in the 2024/2025 in schools in the Eastern Cape, with the province coming forth across the country after Western Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. Supplied

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Nearly 1,000 complaints of alleged sexual abuse were reported in Eastern Cape schools during the 2024/2025 financial year, but only two teachers were removed from the profession during this period.

This is according to a South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) report released this week that warns serious offenders could be slipping through a fragmented safeguarding system.

The commission launched the investigation after receiving a formal complaint alleging sexual violence by a teacher at St John’s College in Mthatha.

Seven teachers at the school were placed on precautionary suspension by the Eastern Cape education department in September over allegations that they had engaged in sexual relationships with pupils, some reportedly resulting in pregnancies.

The commission probe found that teachers investigated in one province could resurface in another because safeguarding systems were not linked, prompting calls for the establishment of a national database to prevent offenders from moving between schools and provinces.

Anti-gender-based violence activist Dr Lesley Ann Foster said the findings reflected a long-standing failure to hold perpetrators accountable.

“We know of several school principals, teachers, heads of departments, who have [allegedly] been involved in sexual exploitation of girls at their schools and at best they will be removed but allowed to apply for a job in another school.

“That is a systems failure. The lack of accountability in cases of sexual exploitation of girls at schools is enormous.

“I’ve been part of the team in the president’s office that worked on accountability, accelerating prevention programmes and just trying to get the systems to work properly.

“We have fairly good, established systems and good frameworks, but they are never followed through.”

Foster said children also needed greater support to report abuse.

“The numbers are horrendous.

“If you look at the numbers of child and teenage pregnancies, you can see the exploitation of girls at schools is resulting in a huge number of child pregnancies.”

The SAHRC’s Sexual Violence at Schools roundtable report recommends linking the National Register for Sex Offenders, the National Child Protection Register, the South African Council for Educators (Sace) register and provincial human resources systems into a single national database.

The report also recommends that automatic alerts are triggered when a teacher is convicted, deregistered or declared unsuitable to work with children.

According to the report, 939 complaints were made of alleged sexual abuse involving teachers in the Eastern Cape in the 2024/2025 year.

Thirty-two cases were referred to Sace during this period, but just two teachers were removed from the profession.

Social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta described the findings as deeply concerning.

“The findings underscore the urgent need for collaborative action … Every child has the right to a safe and supportive educational environment, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure that these rights are protected.”

Fanta said her department would strengthen reporting mechanisms to ensure pupils felt safe to come forward and continue working with the department of basic education on awareness and prevention programmes.

Separate figures from the social development department show 3,186 child abuse cases were reported in the Eastern Cape between April 1 2025 and March 31 this year, including 1,328 of sexual abuse.

The highest number of sexual abuse cases were recorded in the Alfred Nzo district, at 366, followed by OR Tambo (362), Nelson Mandela Bay (278) and Chris Hani (136).

DA MPL Horatio Hendricks welcomed the SAHRC’s recommendation for a linked national database.

“Such a system is long overdue and is essential to ensuring that educators accused or found guilty of abusing learners cannot simply disappear from one province and resurface in another,” Hendricks said.

He said oversight visits conducted in January found persistent allegations of inappropriate relationships between teachers and pupils.

The education department confirmed in parliamentary replies that by June 30 2025 it had recorded five cases of sexual harassment, 11 of sexual assault, three of sexual misconduct and three allegations of rape involving teachers.

“These are not isolated incidents. They point to systemic weaknesses in vetting, disciplinary processes and the protection of learners,” Hendricks said.

He said fewer than 10% of the department’s employees had applied for National Register for Sex Offenders clearance certificates.

Parliamentary replies also showed the department spent about R1.6m on precautionary suspensions, about R1.4m of it linked to allegations of sexual misconduct, sexual assault, sexual harassment and rape.

He questioned why only two teachers were removed despite dozens of reported cases.

Children’s rights activist Petros Majola said co-operation between the education department and Sace, which is the professional regulatory council responsible for registering qualified teachers and enforcing ethical standards, needed to be strengthened.

“We have a challenge whereby parents hide their children, so a teacher walks.

“Schools must develop reporting systems so that they know who to go to to report.”

National Association for SGBs chair Mongameli Peter said schools also had a responsibility to strengthen prevention efforts.

“This is one issue that should not even find expression in the schooling environment … Any form of measure that can deter this is welcomed … We owe this to our kids.”

Eastern Cape education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said the department had strengthened its systems after engagements with the commission.

“The department notes the report … we have since tightened our systems to ensure all reported cases are followed up and victims updated continuously.

“Our partnership with the social development department guarantees those found guilty are quickly registered on the Sex Offenders Register, including informing Sace.

“This assists to ensure that such offenders are never allowed to work with children.”

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