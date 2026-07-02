Security concerns halt Tumelo Nku’s testimony at Madlanga commission

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Businessman and self-proclaimed police informant Tumelo Nku testified before the Madlanga commission of inquiry in Pretoria. Picture: © Business Day

The Madlanga commission of inquiry has announced the testimony of businessman Tumelo Nku has been postponed indefinitely due to security concerns.

Nku was scheduled to appear before the commission on Thursday to conclude his testimony regarding his alleged involvement in the 2021 Aeroton drug bust. The operation resulted in the seizure of 715kg of cocaine, valued at R300m, at a Scania depot in Johannesburg. Nku was found at the scene, parked a short distance away, with about R60,000 in cash inside his vehicle.

Nku was present for his testimony on Thursday when commission chairperson Mbuyiseli Madlanga announced the halt.

“There are security concerns about Nku,” Madlanga said. “We cannot hear his testimony at this stage. The hearing of his testimony is postponed indefinitely.”

Madlanga said an announcement would be made regarding when Nku would return to the stand and under what circumstances.

Nku appeared before the commission on Monday after his initial testimony last week. He submitted a supplementary statement after the commission identified discrepancies in his original account, specifically regarding the R60,000 cash found in his car. Nku initially claimed the money was meant for a trip to Durban to gather details from a source about the truck carrying the drugs.

As a self-proclaimed police informant, Nku travelled to Durban on July 7 2021 to meet Zamo Khuzwayo, an acquaintance at Transnet, hoping to secure live tracking details for the drug shipment. He was tasked with disrupting the major drug shipment being moved by the competitor of a man involved in the drug trade known as “Iby”.

However, the commission challenged his timeline and his claim that he used cash to avoid a paper trail. Financial records presented during the hearing revealed Nku’s bank cards were actively used on the dates in question, with statements showing toll gate fees paid electronically starting on July 7 2021.

On Monday Nku changed his story, admitting the R60,000 was intended to reimburse Khuzwayo for his help in Durban. Because Khuzwayo faced system blockages and could not access the information immediately, Nku claimed the money was never handed over.

The entire operation was ultimately botched. Nku and several law enforcement officials, including suspended Gauteng traffic police chief inspector Samuel Mashaba and two warrant officers, were arrested at the scene for allegedly attempting to steal the R300m consignment.

Though the criminal charges were later withdrawn, Nku admitted he believed Mashaba intended to skim a portion of the drugs while taking public credit for the bust.

“This view is informed by previous incidents and experiences I have observed regarding Mashaba,” Nku said.

He said Mashaba’s motives did not matter to him at the time, as long as his own primary goal of disrupting a rival cartel was achieved. He also clarified that he did not pay Mashaba for his assistance.

Nku told the commission a consultation with his spiritual leader is what prompted him to come forward with his supplementary statement.

Once security concerns are resolved, the commission is expected to conclude Nku’s evidence.

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