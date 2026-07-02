WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission of inquiry day 131

The Madlanga commission of inquiry investigating allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system is continuing to hear witness testimony on Thursday.
Video courtesy of SABC
TimesLIVE
The Madlanga commission of inquiry investigating allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system is continuing to hear witness testimony on Thursday.
Video courtesy of SABC
TimesLIVE
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