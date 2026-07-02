We cannot allow fear and violence to dictate lives of women, MEC says

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An angry social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta has called for greater protection of women against gender-based violence (GBV), saying they cannot continue living in fear.

Fanta’s remarks came on Tuesday after she visited the families of three women from Port St Johns who died in recent weeks.

Two were murdered, while the third reportedly died by suicide.

Accompanied by a delegation from the Port St Johns Local Municipality led by mayor Cebisa Mazuza, Fanta visited the families of Nolindile Nyama, 56, who was shot dead in May, Nothozamile Malengwane, 60, who died by suicide on June 24, and Sindiswa Malundana, 50, who was also shot dead on June 24.

“We cannot allow fear and violence to dictate the lives of our women and children,” Fanta said.

“The Eastern Cape department of social development is deeply saddened by the ongoing tragedy of gender-based violence that continues to affect communities around the province.”

She urged communities to unite against GBV and create environments of support, respect and safety.

Fanta also revealed that the family of 44-year-old Ziyanda Matu, whose body was recently found near the Tsitsa River in Tsolo, was struggling to bury her and required government assistance.

Nyama, a mother of six employed through the government’s Expanded Public Works Programme, was from Bhuje village in the violence-plagued Majola area.

Her family relocated to Nomvalo village in 2022 after repeated violence in the area.

“The circumstances surrounding her death are compounded by allegations of witchcraft, further deepening the community’s grief and fear,” Fanta said.

Malengwane, from Ngcose village, died by suicide after living in severe poverty, according to the department.

“Her family has reported living in dire poverty, struggling to make ends meet,” Fanta said.

“Her home, in a state of disrepair, reflects the harsh realities they faced.”

She said Malengwane had received an old-age grant for only three months before her death.

Malundana, who had no children, was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Mathala village.

“As the only surviving child of Shunqwana Malundana, a 79-year-old, her tragic death leaves a profound void in her family and community,” Fanta said.

The MEC said her visits revealed that all three families urgently needed government support.

Social workers had been unable to locate Nyama’s family after they relocated, but the department would continue trying to reach them.

Malengwane’s family would receive food parcels and other emergency relief, while the department would also refer them to the department of human settlements for assistance with temporary housing.

Fanta said Malundana’s family would also receive psychosocial support as they adjusted after relocating.

“We understand the importance of mental health support in the healing process, and we are committed to ensuring that these families have access to the resources they need,” she said.

“Gender-based violence is a plague that we must confront together as a society.

“It is imperative that we continue to raise awareness, provide support and advocate for justice for the victims and their families.”

Eastern Cape GBV and femicide activist Dr Lesley Ann Foster said the deaths highlighted the vulnerability of women in the province.

She said research by the Human Sciences Research Council found the Eastern Cape had among the country’s highest rates of femicide, rape and sexual violence.

“We are streets ahead of everyone in terms of femicide, rape and sexual exploitation,” she said.

Foster attributed the crisis to poverty, inequality, unemployment, poor access to health care and education, food insecurity and substance abuse, all of which increased women’s vulnerability to violence.

Human rights activist Petros Majola said tougher interventions were needed to curb GBV.

He called for specialised GBV courts staffed by trained investigators, prosecutors, magistrates and judges to ensure perpetrators received sentences that reflected the severity of their crimes.

Majola also urged parents to raise boys with empathy and respect for women, saying prevention must begin at home.

Daily Dispatch