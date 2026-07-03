Fraud-accused KSD mayor Nyaniso Nelani resigns

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The mayor of King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality, Nyaniso Nelani, has resigned from the position.

The announcement was made by council speaker Nomamfengu Siyo-Sokutu during an urgent council meeting currently in session.

The meeting is expected to elect an acting mayor later on Friday.

It was previously reported that Nelani had requested to be granted a leave of absence after his appearance in the Mthatha specialised commercialised crimes court earlier this week on fraud charges.

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