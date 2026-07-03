‘Horseback’ rape accused pleads not guilty to 77 charges

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Anele Mqungwana denied all the charges, which the charge sheet states were committed in the Qumbu and Kamastone areas between November 2017 and December 2023.

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A rape-accused who is believed to have terrorised villagers around Qumbu for six years has pleaded not guilty to 77 charges, including 15 of rape.

The complainants range from two women in their 80s to a pregnant woman and several teenage girls.

Anele Mqungwana, 36, appeared in the Mthatha high court on Thursday.

He denied all the charges, which the charge sheet states were committed in the Qumbu and Kamastone areas between November 2017 and December 2023.

He is charged with rape, kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, assault, housebreaking and firearm-related offences.

Senior state prosecutor advocate Mbulelo Nyendwana told the court that the state had a strong case against Mqungwana.

According to court papers, the accused carried out most of the attacks in villages around Qumbu while travelling on horseback, concealing his identity with a balaclava.

The state alleges he threatened victims with firearms and knives, assaulted them with a sjambok or electrical switch, robbed them of cash and valuables, and in some cases shot and wounded them before or after raping them.

The date of the first incident in the docket is November 9 2017, when Mqungwana is accused of forced a woman onto his horse at Kamastone village outside Qumbu, taking her to a secluded area and raping her.

In another incident, dated on December 11 2018, he allegedly raped a woman who was 30 weeks (almost seven months) pregnant.

According to the indictment, the complainant was asleep with her boyfriend when an unknown man wearing a balaclava entered the house armed with a firearm.

The accused allegedly ordered the woman outside before forcing her onto his horse.

“The accused instructed her to get out the room and followed her.

“He took his horse and made her ride on horseback with him to a secluded area without her consent.”

The woman was raped before being returned home, the court papers say.

DNA results were taken and Mqungwana was arrested on July 1 2025.

But according to the state, Mqungwana escaped from custody.

He was later arrested on a charge of assaulting his girlfriend. In another case, on January 13 2019, a 16-year-old complainant says she was raped three times.

“He allegedly pointed a firearm at the girl and ordered her to follow him out of the house.

“He took her to a secluded place in the veld. While busy raping her, he heard some noise in the distance.

“He then ordered her to go with him where he continued to have sexual intercourse on three different occasions against her consent.

“On all those occasions, he had his firearm next to her.”

He ordered her not to tell anyone about the incident including the police and threatened her with death if she told anyone, the docket reads.

“On their way back to her residence, they found his horse still waiting at the place where he tied it.”

DNA tests link him positively to the incident, says the state.

He is accused of robbing his victims of sums of money between R45 and R150 as well as their valuables, including TVs and cellphones.

He allegedly shot and wounded his victims or assaulted them with a sjambok.

In one of the 77 charges, Mqungwana allegedly assaulted his girlfriend with his fists, kicked her with boots on and suffocated her.

More than half of the offences happened in 2018, the charge sheet says.

On June 17 2023, Mqungwana allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl at Sangqu village and assaulted her with his fists.

Alleged crime sites include the villages of Etwa, Kanastone, Sulenkama, Sithatheni, Gqukunqa, Thikolwana, Maqhubini, Kwandlana, Nobamba, Khalankomo, Ngele, Nyandeni, Tsikitswa, Sangqu and Nqukunga.

The trial has been set down for November 16 to December 4 in the Mthatha high court.

Daily Dispatch