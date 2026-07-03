LOCAL HEROES | The businessman who spent his birthday bathing and dressing babies

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

For years, Amalinda car dealership owner Nathaniel Padayachee has gone beyond business by dedicating his time and resources to supporting various non- profit- organisations. Picture: Mark Andrews

For years, businessman Nathanael Padayachee has quietly helped charities, schools and struggling families across KuGompo City, using his dealership, Nate’s Car Sales, as a vehicle for giving back.

From food drives and fundraising motorcycle charity runs to donating blankets, clothing, stationery and school shoes, the 40-year-old has made community service part of his life.

He has also helped to ensure that grade 12 pupils from underprivileged backgrounds can attend their matric dances with confidence and dignity.

His support extends to several nonprofit organisations, including Breath of Life, Guardians of Hope, Feed a Family, Helping Those in Need, Sella’s Soup Kitchen, as well as daycare centres and schools.

He also provides vehicles to organisations such as Link FM and House of Faith for outreach and missionary work.

Padayachee said his commitment to helping others was inspired by the example set by his family.

“My granny always assisted people who needed help around her.

“My parents also had businesses where they gave back a lot, but I think the main thing is the feeling of knowing that you made a difference in someone’s life,” he said.

“There is no greater reward than seeing the impact even a small act of kindness can have.

“Knowing that so many people depend on it is what keeps me going and motivates me to reach out to more struggling communities.”

He regularly buys baby formula, nappies and other essentials for Breath of Life before spending time with the children.

He recently pledged to donate money from every vehicle sold at his dealership to Guardians of Hope.

“If there’s a need, we just try to solve that need.

“Whether it is school shoes, blankets, food, clothing or lending vehicles to organisations doing good work, we help wherever we can.”

Most of Padayachee’s community work is funded through Nate’s Car Sales, supplemented by donations of clothing, toys and other goods from the public.

He said he had been helping people long before opening the business and never felt the need to publicise it.

“We used to do it quietly. It was never about people knowing what we were doing.”

His staff regularly join him on outreach projects, while his 17-year-old son has been involved from an early age.

“I used to fetch him from school and take him with me when we were feeding children.

“Even when he was about four years old, he once took off his own shoes and gave them to another child.

“Today he’s still someone who enjoys helping others.”

Helping Those in Need founder Marion Peake said Padayachee’s support had transformed the organisation’s Baby Blessing initiative.

Since partnering with Helping Those in Need in March, he has handled marketing, raised funds, secured donations, provided storage space and set up a collection point for essential baby items at his dealership.

“It’s made a massive difference because I no longer have to worry about marketing,” Peake said.

“He uses his network to bring businesses on board, which helps us financially and allows us to provide extra food, drinks, toys and other essentials.”

She said Padayachee regularly used his influence to raise funds and awareness for charities across the city whenever he identified a need.

Manj Essen, who nominated Padayachee for the Daily Dispatch Local Heroes Awards, said he consistently went above and beyond to support charities and ensure they received the help and recognition they deserved.

“Not only is he a very active member of the Feed a Family East London team, but he helps wherever he can,” Essen said.

“This year, for his birthday, he showed many of us that gifts and luxuries are not what soothe the soul.

“Instead, he spent the day bathing and dressing babies.

“It gave him and his sons tremendous joy, and now he’s planning an even bigger event. For that we applaud him.”

Essen said Padayachee’s support extended far beyond food drives.

“He is there for grade 12 pupils attending their matric dances, helping them arrive in style with his cars.

“He collects stationery, toys and blankets, organises motorcycle charity runs, grocery drives and many other initiatives.

“All he expects is that people are happy after he’s helped.

“In today’s times, where people are truly battling, that’s pretty cool, if you ask me.

“I don’t think there is one NPO in our town that he has not helped.

“No organisation is treated as more important than another.

“The aim is always the same — to make sure everyone is helped and no-one gets left behind.

“That speaks volumes about the man he is.”

Padayachee said giving back reminded him why he worked so hard and encouraged him to reach even more people in need.

“There are times when life becomes difficult, but then I remember how many families depend on us.

“Giving back resets me. It reminds me why I do what I do.”

He hopes that when he eventually retires, community work will become his full-time focus.

“One day when I retire, that’s all I want to do,” he said.

“I just want to keep helping people.”

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch