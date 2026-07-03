Mabuyane’s deregistration from Fort Hare unlawful, court finds

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Judgment in the Oscar Mabuyane vs UFH case was handed down on Thursday. Picture: Supplied

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The Eastern Cape High Court has declared Premier Oscar Mabuyane’s deregistration from the University of Fort Hare unlawful and constitutionally invalid, ruling that the university failed to follow a fair process before striking him from its register in 2021.

In a judgment handed down in KuGompo City on Thursday, judge Lindiwe Rusi set aside the university senate’s decision to deregister Mabuyane from his master’s degree programme.

Instead of reinstating his registration, the court ordered the university to restart the process of reviewing his admission in accordance with its own rules.

The university must reconsider evidence of Mabuyane’s prior learning and experience before deciding whether he qualified for admission.

It was also ordered to pay the costs of the application, including the costs of two counsel where employed.

Central to Rusi’s ruling was her finding that Mabuyane had not been given an opportunity to make representations before the decision to deregister him was taken.

“An ineluctable finding is that the deregistration of the applicant was unlawful for failure to afford him an opportunity to make representations before the decision was made and on account of being irrational and unreasonable, it falls to be set aside,” Rusi said.

The judgment also contains a sharp criticism of the university’s handling of the matter and points to broader administrative failures within its department of public administration.

Rusi referred to admissions made by Fort Hare vice-chancellor Prof Sakhela Buhlungu during a senate meeting after Mabuyane’s deregistration, in which he acknowledged that serious administrative failures had affected the department.

She said those admissions supported Mabuyane’s claim that he had not acted improperly.

“On the admission of Professor Buhlungu, the applicant was one of the victims of the maladministration together with many other students whose reputation and careers were adversely affected,” Rusi said.

The judge said it would be unfair for students to bear the consequences of administrative failures where there was no evidence that they had acted improperly or in collusion with university officials.

She said the consequences extended beyond Mabuyane’s case, particularly for students from disadvantaged backgrounds whose studies and employment prospects had been delayed because of uncertainty surrounding qualifications issued by the department.

Rusi stressed that Mabuyane’s public office did not place him above the law.

“This matter concerns Mr Mabuyane in his capacity not as premier of the province, but as the student of the university who is bound by its laws in the same way as any other student.”

She said if there had been evidence of wrongdoing on his part, he should have been held accountable.

However, in the absence of such evidence, his rights could not be sacrificed.

Rusi also found that the review before the court was not concerned with whether Mabuyane ultimately met the requirements for recognition of prior learning, but whether the university had followed the correct process in considering his admission.

She concluded that the appropriate remedy was for the university to restart the review process in a procedurally fair manner while protecting both Mabuyane’s rights and the integrity of the university’s academic qualifications.

Mabuyane welcomed the ruling.

“From the beginning, I believed that this issue should be dealt with through the appropriate channels and not through public debate or speculation,” he said.

“This has been a challenging and personal journey, but I have always had faith in the legal process and in the importance of fairness and due process.”

Mabuyane described Fort Hare as an institution that had shaped his life and career.

“My relationship with Fort Hare goes beyond this case.

“It is an institution that gave me an education, broadened my horizons and helped shape the person I am today.”

He thanked his family, colleagues and supporters for respecting the legal process and said his focus would now return to governing the province.

“For my part, I consider this chapter closed and I look forward to the future with renewed energy and determination to continue serving the people of the Eastern Cape,” he said.

University spokesperson JP Roodt said the institution had noted the judgment and was studying it before deciding on its next course of action.

“The institution will communicate further once this process has been concluded and the appropriate course of action has been determined,” he said.

SIU spokesperson Selby Makgotho also said the SIU had noted the judgment and would determine the appropriate course of action.

“The investigation by the SIU into the affairs of the University of Fort Hare is currently ongoing. Therefore, we cannot comment on it until the investigation is finalised.”

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