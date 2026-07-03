Workers’ union calls for forensic investigation after tourism agency official fired

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The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) says the dismissal of Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency (ECPTA) executive director for corporate services Nolufefe Ali is only the beginning, calling for a forensic investigation, the recovery of public money and criminal charges if wrongdoing is confirmed.

The renewed calls follow the ECPTA board’s decision to summarily dismiss Ali after concluding an internal governance process.

The agency announced the decision on Wednesday but did not disclose the specific misconduct that led to her dismissal.

The dismissal is the latest leadership upheaval at the provincial conservation and tourism agency following the recent resignation of chief executive Vuyani Dayimani, adding to growing concerns about governance and accountability within the entity.

In a letter seen by the Dispatch addressed to ECPTA board chair advocate Sonwabile Mancotywa, Nehawu alleged that Ali had simultaneously worked as ECPTA’s executive director for corporate services while also serving as executive for corporate services at KwaZulu-Natal state-owned entity Dube TradePort.

The union described it as “double-dipping” and a serious breach of public trust, labour laws and corporate governance.

“The alleged conduct is an insult to our members, who continue to work under severe budget constraints and resource shortages, while executive management appears to have been siphoning public funds,” the union said.

Nehawu argued that Ali’s alleged conduct may have contravened the Public Finance Management Act, the ECPTA Act and the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

Among the measures demanded by the union are an independent disciplinary inquiry into allegations of gross dishonesty, fraud and breach of contract, the recovery of all salaries, benefits and bonuses paid to Ali during the period of her alleged dual employment and an independent forensic investigation and lifestyle audit.

The union said the investigation should determine the extent of any irregularities and establish whether internal oversight structures had been negligent or complicit in allowing the alleged dual employment to continue undetected.

It also called on the board to institute criminal charges should evidence reveal that the state had suffered financial prejudice, and requested a formal response within seven working days outlining the steps it intended to take.

The tourism agency said Ali had been afforded a fair opportunity to respond before the board reached its decision.

The board said it had considered all relevant facts, representations and governance obligations before concluding that Ali had committed a fundamental breach of the fiduciary duties, trust, integrity and good faith expected of a senior executive entrusted with the stewardship of a public institution.

Mancotywa said the decision reflected the board’s responsibility to uphold ethical leadership and sound governance.

“The board resolved that summary dismissal was the appropriate and proportionate sanction,” Mancotywa said.

He said the employment relationship had broken down irretrievably and the trust required for Ali to continue serving as a senior executive no longer existed.

Although the agency did not disclose the specific allegations that resulted in Ali’s dismissal, it said the decision followed the completion of its internal governance processes and was based on the seriousness of the misconduct and the fiduciary obligations attached to her office.

“The agency remains committed to the principles of good governance, accountability and ethical leadership,” Mancotywa said.

“The board will continue to act decisively whenever these standards are compromised.”

The dismissal has also drawn political reaction.

DA MPL Dr Vicky Knoetze said the dismissal should not divert attention from broader governance failures within ECPTA.

“If the board followed a proper disciplinary process and found genuine breaches of trust, fiduciary duties, integrity and good faith, then they had no choice but to act,” Knoetze said.

She said the dismissal could not be viewed in isolation, pointing to the agency’s financial difficulties, irregular expenditure, budget cuts and the recent resignation of Dayimani.

“People must be held accountable. However, firing one executive will not solve the systemic issues.

“People must be held accountable — we are simply rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic.”

Knoetze said the departure of the CEO followed so closely by the dismissal of another senior executive created the impression of an organisation facing deep-rooted governance challenges.

“With Dayimani’s sudden departure followed so quickly by this dismissal, the agency looks increasingly unstable at the worst possible time.”

She called on the ECPTA board to be transparent about the reasons for Ali’s dismissal, saying the public had a right to know what had gone wrong.

“The provincial legislature needs to provide real oversight,” Knoetze said.

“The MEC should be able to reassure the public and lawmakers that the board is tackling the root causes, not just focused on individual cases.

“Any evidence of wider financial misconduct should be referred immediately to the appropriate investigative bodies.”

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