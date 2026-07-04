Trump jnr’s ‘Amazon of guns’ could make millions under new proposed firearm rule

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The US president’s son Donald Trump jnr is a shareholder and board member of GrabAGun. Picture:

GrabAGun, where the US president’s son Donald Trump jnr is a shareholder and board member, could reap a windfall from a proposed rule change at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) that would make it easier to ship guns directly to people’s homes.

Founded in 2010, GrabAGun is one of the nation’s leading online-first gun retailers, though some competitors with physical retail operations also provide online ordering. Trump jnr helped take the online retailer known as the “Amazon of guns” public last year.

GrabAGun would be poised for substantial growth under the new ATF rule, but competitors including major outdoor shops and other retailers could also take advantage of the regulations, according to industry analysts, former ATF officials and gun shop owners.

If finalised, the rule would be among the most consequential changes to the US gun policy in two decades, potentially driving huge growth in online gun sales, according to 10 industry officials, shop owners, and gun-control advocates interviewed by Reuters.

The proposal would allow licensed dealers to ship firearms directly to in-state residents who undergo an online identity verification and background check, along with a seven-day waiting period after notifying local law enforcement. Currently, online buyers must pick up firearms at physical shops and undergo in-person background checks unless they have a permit.

A spokesperson for Trump jnr, Andrew Surabian, said the president’s son had no role in the ATF proposal.

Gun-control groups, including Everytown, Brady and Giffords, argue shipping millions of firearms to buyers’ homes is ripe for illegal gun trafficking, mail theft and straw purchases, where a legal buyer purchases a firearm on behalf of someone prohibited from owning one.

Reuters