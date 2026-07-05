Former Newcastle mayor Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba killed while jogging; tributes pour in

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KZN police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda says police are investigating a case of culpable homicide following an accident which claimed the life of former Newcastle mayor Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba.

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Tributes are pouring in for former Newcastle mayor and KwaZulu-Natal Legislature chairperson of committees Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba, who died after being struck by a vehicle in Newcastle on Saturday morning while jogging.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for transport and human settlements Siboniso Duma was among the first to pay tribute, describing Mahlaba as a committed public servant whose legacy would endure.

“We will never forget him for his commitment towards the restoration of the dignity of ordinary members of society through the construction of thousands of decent houses and handover of title deeds. Critically, he represented a new crop of leaders in our activist KwaZulu-Natal Legislature who understood the importance of ensuring that the young and old enjoyed and benefited from this freedom and democracy,” said Duma.

Duma said the Road Traffic Inspectorate and local traffic authorities would allow the South African Police Service to conduct its investigation.

“Our Road Traffic Inspectorate and local traffic departments will allow the South African Police Service to handle this matter and do all the necessary investigations as per the normal procedure,” he said.

We will never forget him for his commitment towards the restoration of the dignity of ordinary members of society through the construction of thousands of decent houses and handover of title deeds. — Siboniso Duma

Duma said he had been informed by the RTI that Mahlaba was struck by a vehicle on Allen Street in Newcastle, one of the town’s busiest transport routes.

“Based on our figures, this is a major road network that is critical for economic development in Newcastle and is used by more than 60,000 cars and heavy-duty vehicles daily. The busy and highly active route is also used by workers, ordinary members of society and private companies operating in different sectors of the economy. These include the global steel and mining company, ArcelorMittal,” he said.

In a separate statement, KwaZulu-Natal Legislature speaker Nontembeko Boyce described Mahlaba’s death as a devastating loss to both the legislature and the province.

“Mahlaba served as a member of the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature representing the ANC since August 2022 and was serving as chairperson of committees and a member of the legislature’s strategic leadership committee at the time of his passing,” said Boyce.

She said Mahlaba’s contribution to public service spanned health care, local government and provincial government.

“The passing of Dr Mahlaba is a devastating loss not only to the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature and the ANC, but to the people of KwaZulu-Natal whom he served with distinction throughout his professional and political life. We have lost a leader who brought commitment, humility and a deep sense of service to every responsibility entrusted to him,” said Boyce.

Boyce said Mahlaba had served as MEC for human settlements and public works from August 2022 to May 2023 before becoming MEC for sport, arts and culture until May 2024. Before joining provincial government, he served as a proportional representation councillor and later mayor of Newcastle Local Municipality between 2019 and 2021.

He was also a medical doctor who served communities in the Amajuba district.

She said Mahlaba remained actively involved in the legislature’s work until his death, recently leading a multi-party delegation to Amajuba district in preparation for the legislature’s “Taking Legislature to the People” programme, scheduled for September.

“It is particularly painful that a leader who was working so tirelessly to strengthen the bond between the legislature and our people has been taken from us at this critical moment and will therefore not witness the fruits of his hard work,” she said.

Boyce said Mahlaba would be remembered for his calm leadership and ability to unite people.

“Dr Mahlaba will be remembered for his cool demeanour, his ability to unite people across political and institutional divides, and his visionary leadership. He approached every challenge with wisdom, humility and respect for others. His counsel, steady leadership and unwavering dedication to public service will be sorely missed by members across the political spectrum, the administration of the legislature and the people of KwaZulu-Natal,” said Mhlaba.

She said details of the memorial and funeral arrangements would be announced once confirmed by the Mahlaba family.

Deputy minister of higher education and training Nomusa Dube-Ncube also paid tribute, describing Mahlaba as both a trusted comrade and close friend.

“Words fail to capture the depth of this loss not only to the ANC and the people of KwaZulu-Natal but to me personally as a comrade who walked this long road of struggle alongside him,” said Dube-Ncube.

She said Mahlaba had remained steadfast during difficult periods in the ANC.

“Mahlaba and I shared the trenches of this movement. I remember him not only as a brilliant strategist and a disciplined cadre, but as a comrade of unshakeable resilience — the kind of resilience that carries a movement through its darkest and most testing hours. Together we weathered storms within our organisation and within our province and in every one of those moments Mahlaba stood firm. He was never a fair-weather comrade. He was a force to be reckoned with, sharp of mind, fearless in defence of the ANC’s values, and utterly incorruptible in his commitment to the people.”

I remember him not only as a brilliant strategist and a disciplined cadre, but as a comrade of unshakeable resilience — the kind of resilience that carries a movement through its darkest and most testing hours. — Nomusa Dube-Ncube

Reflecting on their friendship, Dube-Ncube said: “As a medical doctor, he healed bodies. As a political leader, he healed communities. As a comrade, he strengthened all of us who stood beside him. KwaZulu-Natal has lost a titan, the ANC has lost a loyal soldier and I have lost a dear friend and comrade-in-arms.”

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal police have opened a culpable homicide case following the fatal accident.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said police were investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

“Police in Newcastle have opened a culpable homicide case for investigation following a road accident where a man was reportedly hit by a vehicle on Allen Street in Newcastle on Saturday morning,” said Netshiunda.

“Reports indicate that the driver of a bakkie was driving on Allen Street when a pedestrian allegedly attempted to cross the road. The driver reportedly attempted to avoid the pedestrian, but his efforts failed, and the pedestrian was knocked down. The victim was taken to a local clinic where he later died,” he said.

Netshiunda said investigations into the incident are continuing.

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