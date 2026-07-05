The many mysteries surrounding high-flying Feroz Khan

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Maj-Gen Feroz Khan is no ordinary cop. He is a powerful, controversial spy boss who moves in South Africa’s elite political circles and has been linked to the country’s criminal underworld and tobacco barons. He also has a penchant for multimillion-rand supercars.

So it has come as little surprise that the 35-year SAPS veteran has emerged as a central figure in the explosive revelations before the Madlanga commission. Evidence paints a damning picture of law-enforcement agencies infiltrated by criminal networks, manipulated by political interests and hollowed out by endemic corruption.

Little is known about Khan’s background. Even basic biographical details such as where he was born and where he grew up remain obscure. The limited information available publicly suggests he joined police intelligence structures as a constable in September 1991.

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