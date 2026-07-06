Australia signs major defence alliance with Fiji, seeking to counter China

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Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Fiji’s Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka watch dancers at a welcome ceremony in Suva, Fiji, on July 6 2026.

Australia and Fiji signed a major defence alliance on Monday, committing each country to come to the other’s aid if either is attacked, as China seeks to expand its influence in the region.

The Ocean of Peace Alliance marks Fiji’s first alliance, while the Pacific nation will become Australia’s fourth formal ally after the US, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

“The Ocean of Peace Alliance introduces mutual defence obligations, and there’s no higher obligation than to come to each other’s aid at a time of need,” Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a joint news conference with his counterpart Sitiveni Rabuka in the Fijian capital Suva.

“An attack on Fiji from an outside force would trigger Australia’s full support for Fiji and for its sovereignty,” Albanese said.

The defence pact comes as China expands its economic influence and deepens security ties in the Pacific. Australia has said it is in a “permanent state of contest” with China in the region and has sought to curb Beijing’s influence through security and defence deals with Pacific nations.

Australia last week signed a security agreement with Vanuatu under which it will remain the country’s preferred security and policing partner.

The Ocean of Peace Alliance requires the two countries to consult on security threats and to “act to meet the common danger” if either is attacked, similar to a defence treaty Australia signed with Papua New Guinea last year.

The treaty text said other Pacific countries could be invited to join if they can “further the purposes and principles” of the treaty and contribute to the security of the Pacific.

New Zealand would be interested in joining the agreement, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said on Monday.

Australia and Fiji also signed the Vuvale Union expanding economic and security cooperation between the two countries. It would be backed by A$1bn (R11.26bn) in Australian investment over the next decade, Albanese said.

“Combined, these treaties represent one of the most significant endeavours Australia has ever undertaken in our history with any country,” Albanese said.

Rabuka said he did not expect China to object to the agreements, despite Beijing’s previous criticism of Australian security deals in the Pacific.

“It does not threaten Fiji’s relationship with China or Australia’s relationship with China,” Rabuka said. “We have made it very clear in the past, your enemies are not necessarily my enemies.”

Albanese will visit the Solomon Islands on Tuesday to meet his counterpart Matthew Wale, where he is expected to continue discussions on a comprehensive strategic treaty.

Reuters